The Mountain House boys volleyball team defeated the Lathrop High Spartans for the first time since 2017 on Monday night at home to improve to 7-0 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play and take sole possession of first place in the standings.
Completely together and fired up to a crisp, the Mustangs came out strong and fed off the energy from their bench and the stands as they took a highly competitive first set 25-21 to establish a foothold in the game.
Senior outside hitter Adithya Gundlapalli led the way with a triple-double of 13 kills, 11 digs and 17 assists on the night. Sophomore hitter Manil Mehta came up big with 6 kills, four aces, five digs, three assists and 10 receptions. Sophomore setter Zyston Bright had 15 assists for the ‘Stangs.
The two teams had been on a collision course (both 6-0 before Monday) since the beginning of league play at the start of March and all involved with the Mustangs knew it would take everything they had to hand the Spartans their first loss of the year.
“(Lathrop) are fighters,” Mountain House head coach Michelle Laban told the Tracy Press after the game. “They wanted to fight and push back, and they did. They have a lot of club players, as do we, and they all play together so we kind of knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
That was very much the theme of the game. There were runs, there were excellent plays on both ends of the ball. It was the highest level of volleyball with two winning programs desperate to gain an advantage over their toughest opponents.
However, as Laban later said, Monday night was simply her team’s night. Though Lathrop’s belief in themselves never wavered, even after the hosts took the second set in dominant fashion, 25-16.
On the spectrum of the whole game, though, that set was an outlier. If Mountain House thought they were home and dry after going up 2-0, they were wrong.
Every other frame of the evening was very close and went right down to the wire. But, in the end, the Mustangs wanted it more. It was a test of their winning mentality that they passed with flying colors.
“My boys have worked so hard for this,” Laban said. “It has been a long time coming and they showed up today. The chemistry that these kids have with each other allowed them to dig deep and they had to. They wanted it and they got that win.”
The Mustangs took control of the game when they knocked some of the wind out of the Spartans with a terrific rally to end the first set. Tied at 17-17 late on, the hosts scored three straight with a great serve from senior middle Kaamesh Saravanan to make it 20-17.
From there, the two teams exchanged points with the Mustangs taking the set 25-21 on the back of an emphatic kill from senior hitter Anirudh Sivakumar who had five in total to go along with two aces and 15 receptions.
In the second, the Mustangs’ confidence levels rose even higher. They created separation almost immediately, forcing Lathrop into a timeout up 10-4. The Mustangs’ service was a weapon all night and they ran a diligent offense to build a 19-12 lead with Mehta hitting and serving well throughout.
The Mustangs then looked on track to sweep their archrivals in three after breaking out into a 10-3 lead to start the third set. However, then, the somewhat unthinkable happened. The hosts took their foot off the gas for a split second and the Spartans were right back in the game.
A 7-2 Lathrop run to make it 12-10 Mountain House forced Laban into a timeout and the response after that was better, but not by much. Up 20-16, the Mustangs could not see out the set and allowed Lathrop to tie it at 20-20 before losing it all down the stretch, 25-23.
“We’re still disappointed that we lost that set,” Gundlapalli said afterwards. “It’s great that we got the W, we’ve put in a lot of work for this. But we can still work on some stuff.”
Thankfully for the Mustangs, that set was their test. It challenged their togetherness, composure, and desire to win. They answered all those questions in the fourth set, winning 25-21 behind a strong offering from Gundlapalli himself. The captain and leader stood up when the team needed him most.
“I know my team and I have faith in my team,” Gundlapalli said of the Mustangs bouncing back to close the game out in the fourth. “I just reassured them that we have put in the work and that we got this. It’s all mental in this game. We just had to stay strong and hype each other up, that’s the number one thing.”
The Mustangs did just that as they fend off all of Lathrop’s approaches throughout the deciding set. The Spartans stayed close throughout, waiting for a glimmer of light to pounce on. However, the hosts made very few mistakes when they most needed to keep it clean.
Things got a little nervy down the stretch as menacing serves from the visitors made it 19-18 at one point in the frame. However, timely kills from Mehta and Sivakumar set the table for Gundlapalli to take the team home.
At 22-20, Gundlapalli finished off a great rally to make it 23-20 before a Lathrop error gave the Mustangs three match points. They put the game away on the second one with Gundlapalli going off the block to send the Mustangs to the top of the WAC standings.
The team got solid contributions from senior hitter Aditya Chakravarthy with 6 kills. Senior middle Angelo Maglasang had 5 big kills and one block on six attempts. Junior libero Paras Marok was instrumental with 16 digs and 25 receptions.
Mountain House improved to 16-2 on the year with the win. It was their 14th straight victory. It was their first time going four sets since Feb. 27 against Kimball (3-1 win). That’s how dominant this run has been and any signs of slowing down are simply not there.
“Our confidence is only going to keep rising,” Gundlapalli said. “Nobody is stopping us. We will continue that throughout the season.”
“We’ve been going three sets so consistently, this game kind of humbled us a bit,” Laban added. “(It reminded us) to stay focused. We were a little slow on defense and we need to clean that up but these boys, they definitely earned it.”
