A simply stunning season of varsity volleyball came to an abrupt end for the Mountain House High boys varsity team as they were stunned by the brave, no-quit Patterson High Tigers in a 3-2 CIF SJS Division 2 first round playoff loss on Tuesday at home.
Entering the post-season as the No. 8 seed in the D2 bracket, the Mustangs were feeling good having just completed an undefeated 14-0 campaign to seal their first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship in program history.
Mountain House went 28-5 overall on the season and it would be tough to blame the loss on complacency or anything of that nature. A team that did nothing but win all season would not have dropped their guard at the biggest moment of their season.
However, whatever it was that the Mustangs kept giving the Tigers to allow them to get back into the game – the visitors took full advantage of it.
“In the end, it came down to who wanted it more,” fourth year Mustangs head coach Michelle Laban told the Tracy Press. “Patterson finished the game on top and it was bittersweet. We had our fair share of mistakes. But regardless of the outcome, we were not going to let a loss define our overall amazing and successful season.”
In the bigger picture, the Mustangs should absolutely be delighted with the enormous feat that they were able to accomplish in league play. At the start of spring, that was the goal. To be league champions.
However, after getting a taste of consistent and dominant winning, they had to have wondered just how high their ceiling was. Was the sky the limit?
The Mustangs got off to a great start on Tuesday. They asserted their dominance early with a 25-19 win in the first set. The hosts killed plays at a very high clip with an attacking quarter combining for 49 of the team’s 59 total kills.
Senior Anirudh Sivakumar led with 14. Senior Adithya Gundlapalli chipped in with 13. Senior Kaamesh Saravanan and sophomore Manil Mehta killed had 11 apiece.
The hosts led in the game twice. They dropped the second set in very tough to swallow fashion, 26-24. But they didn’t allow what could have been feeling to overwhelm them. Instead, they brushed that mishap off and took the third set 25-20, reestablishing their control.
Gundlapalli was doing a bit of everything all over the floor. He was being the leader the Mustangs needed him to be as he added 24 assists and seven digs to his kill tally. Sophomore Zyston Bright helped to keep the offense ticking with 21 assists.
Had the second set gone a little differently, the Mustangs could have already been home and dry. However, the night was ultimately not scripted in their favor. The Tigers bounced back impressively to dominate in the fourth set. They won it 26-15 to tie things up.
That was a huge blow that the Mustangs would never really recover from. They were seemingly in control and just one solid frame away from moving on when the Tigers put together their best run of the match.
Patterson rode that momentum shift into the fifth set. The Mustangs picked up the gauntlet thrown by the Tigers and got into a late back-and-forth which ended in a dramatic 15-13 Tigers win for the game and the upset.
The Tigers finished their league season in the Central California Conference on a three-game losing streak. Their 8-4 record was good enough for third place. However, in the playoffs all form goes out the window. Anything can happen in a one-off game and the Tigers never let their adversities get to them – securing a tremendous win for the program.
On the Mustangs side, Laban didn’t want to get too down on the outcome of this one game. In the bigger picture, it was just one game. Her team had already created history. Their names will appear in the Mountain House folklore for years to come.
“I cannot be any more proud of these boys,” she said. “Our main goal this season was to become WAC champions, and they accomplished their goal. They worked extremely hard, knowing that we would need to go undefeated in order to do it, and it paid off.
“It has truly been amazing to see this program grow into what it is now. It has taken a lot of work to get to where we are today. These boys had so much love and passion for this sport. They never stopped training. I believe that all the hard work they’ve put in this season to cultivate such a unique team chemistry is the main reason for their success. It has been an honor to coach them.”
