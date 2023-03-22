The Mountain House boys volleyball team won their 13th straight match in all competition — sixth straight in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) — to improve to 15-2 overall when they defeated the Ceres High Bulldogs 3-0 on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Mustangs improved to 6-0 in WAC and with their perfect start to the league play campaign becoming even more impressive due to the fact that they are yet to drop a single set.

