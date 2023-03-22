The Mountain House boys volleyball team won their 13th straight match in all competition — sixth straight in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) — to improve to 15-2 overall when they defeated the Ceres High Bulldogs 3-0 on Tuesday night.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 6-0 in WAC and with their perfect start to the league play campaign becoming even more impressive due to the fact that they are yet to drop a single set.
Mountain House are led on their relentless pursuit of WAC glory by senior outside hitter Adithya Gundlapalli who once again led the way against Ceres with 8 kills, three aces and 10 assists. The Mustangs hit a total of 41 kills as a team in a dominant offensive offering.
Senior hitters Kaamesh Saravanan (6), Nikhil Karthikeyan (5) and Shane Ordanza (5) and sophomore Manil Mehta (5) combined for 21 of the 41 kills.
Sophomore setter Zyston Bright orchestrated the offense with 21 assists to go along with three aces. On the defensive end, junior Paras Marok had nine digs and 16 receptions. Sophomore Hiten Jain had six digs and seven receptions.
Sitting atop of WAC, the Mustangs are joined by the Lathrop High Spartans — also 6-0. The two powerhouses are set to face off for the first time this spring on Monday, March 27 in Mountain House.
