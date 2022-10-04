The Mountain House varsity girls’ volleyball team showed great character to bounce back from two straight Western Athletic Conference defeats a fortnight ago with a huge pair of wins Sept. 27 against Grace Davis and Sept. 29 against Johansen.

The victories helped the Mustangs improve to 5-3 in WAC and jump up to third in the standings, keeping their playoff hunt alive and well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.