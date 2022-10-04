The Mountain House varsity girls’ volleyball team showed great character to bounce back from two straight Western Athletic Conference defeats a fortnight ago with a huge pair of wins Sept. 27 against Grace Davis and Sept. 29 against Johansen.
The victories helped the Mustangs improve to 5-3 in WAC and jump up to third in the standings, keeping their playoff hunt alive and well.
Mountain House 3, Grace Davis 1
The Mustangs opened the week up with a road trip to Modesto where they took down the winless Spartans in four sets.
In a game in which the visitors had to adjust to a lower ceiling in the gym, the Mustangs found their feet immediately, taking the first set 25-16. Mountain House was led by senior outside hitter Sariah Fobert on the day with 11 kills, 12 digs, and seven receptions.
The Mustangs dropped a tight second set 26-24, but turned around and responded expertly, taking the next two for the match. The defense stood strong in the second as the Mustangs secured another 25-16 victory.
A late comeback then had to be fended off in the third, but the Mustangs persevered and brought a 25-20 win over the line to clinch the match. Freshman libero Ysabella Tolentino was the defensive anchor with 23 digs and 17 receptions. She also had four aces and three assists.
Senior defensive specialist Sathya Seelam kept plays alive with 16 digs and seven receptions, along with two aces. Junior outside hitter Aria Ramish was the second-best finisher on the team with five kills and seven aces from the service line.
Senior setter Cassie Burgos contributed with 21 assists in the creation department to go along with her four aces, three kills, and five digs. Senior middle blocker Skylar Jordan had three aces, two kills, and a pair of solo blocks.
Mountain House 3, Johansen 0
The Mustangs had to return right back to Modesto just 2 days later to face the Johansen Vikings on Sept. 29, and head coach Michelle Laban’s team may have enjoyed that road trip even more.
This time around, Mountain House made relatively light work of their opponents, putting the hosts away in straight sets.
The Mustangs came flying out of the gates and made a statement with a 25-11 trampling in the opening frame. Senior middle blocker Cayla Alvarez was active at the net in this one with eight kills and two solo blocks, as well as two aces.
The host put up more of a fight in the second but unlike the second set slip up on Tuesday, the Mustangs were still able to put them away in a close 27-25 win. That was a great example of learning and eradicating mistakes.
Taking more of a backseat to Alvarez, Fobert had a quieter evening at the office with six kills, 11 digs, and 14 receptions at Johansen. Ramish chipped in with seven kills and three aces.
The Mustangs went into the third set full of momentum and took care of the Vikings 25-19 for the match. A complete performance in all facets of the game. Tolentino was at the heart of everything once again with 19 digs, 24 receptions and three assists.
Burgos had another busy night directing the offense with 17 assists and 58 total ball handling attempts. Senior right side Lexionna Marzette came up big with three solo blocks on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.