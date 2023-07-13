Contributed by USYVL
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) has announced that registration is now open for all 2023 Fall Leagues.
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) has announced that registration is now open for all 2023 Fall Leagues.
The USYVL was founded in 1997 and is a non-profit youth sports organization with signature programs that are designed to provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball. The organization hosts more than 15,000 participants every year.
The Mountain House USYVL program will run from Sept. 13 to Nov. 4, on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cordes Park.
The eight-week fall league schedule will provide instruction to boys and girls aged 7 to 15 designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The leagues operate twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November.
Practices and games operated in a co-ed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.
Programs are filling quickly, so you are encouraged to register early to reserve a spot. Registering early also allows participants to save with the regular registration pricing available until August 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and a participation medal for each player.
For more information, visit www.usyvl.org and locate the program in Mountain House. For information on registration, programs, locations, or schedules, contact 888-988-7985 or info@usyvl.org.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
