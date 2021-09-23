Millennium 3, Elliot Christian 0
The Falcons swept the Elliot Christian Eagles on Tuesday with set scores of 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 in their Central California Athletic Alliance match. Leading the way for the Millennium team were senior Sasha Lange with six serving aces and 14 digs, senior Sukhmani Dhadiala with six serving aces and freshman Synia Hunt with four kills. Senior Chloe Babon scored three aces and had 10 digs, and junior Emely Lijon had two aces and 11 digs.
Delta Charter 3, Lodi Academy 1
The Dragons lost and extended first set on Tuesday at Lodi Academy and then won three sets to claim their Mountain Valley League match against Lodi Academy with scores of 24-26, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16. The win puts the Dragons at 5-1 in the MVL.
Kimball 3, Weston Ranch 1
After losing the first set the Kimball Jaguars came back to win three in a row, including an extended third set, to defeat Valley Oak League opponents Weston Rancho on Monday at Kimball High. The Jaguars won it with scores of 20-25, 25-15, 28-26, 25-13.
Junior Tiffany Williams led the Jaguars attack at the net with 12 kills and four blocks, and sophomore Faryia Omar and junior Sinef Tesfaldet scored six kills each. Junior Gracie Costa added five kills, senior Sophia Stagnaro scored three serving aces and had nine digs, sophomore Macie Gimenes had two aces, six digs and seven assists, and junior Ina Obaldo had 10 digs
Mountain House 3, Ceres 1
The Mustangs made a big comeback after rough first set against visiting Ceres High on Wednedsay at Mountain House High, winning four sets with scores of 10-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-21.
Junior Skylar Jordan led in serves with four aces along with five kills and three solo blocks. Junior Risha Suresh brought in three aces and six kills for the night, and junior Sathya Seelam led the Mustangs defense with 12 digs and 23 serve reception passes.
