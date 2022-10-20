Tracy 3, Lodi 1
The Bulldogs were forced to work for their seventh win of the season on Monday in a four set battle against the Lodi Flames. The victory solidified Tracy’s position as the second-place team of the Tri-City Athletic League heading into the postseason.
The ‘Dogs climbed out to an early 2-0 lead after taking the first set 25-17 and the second 25-20. However, despite Tracy being in relative control, the Flames were not rolling over and their continuous improvement as the game progressed resulted in a strong showing in the third.
Lodi turned around and stole the third right from in front of the Bulldogs’ noses, avoiding a sweep and showing the hosts that they showed up to play. The Flames won that frame 25-23 and were adamant on sending the match into a tie breaker.
They were almost successful in their quest as the fourth set went right down to the wire and the Bulldogs had just enough juice in them to emerge as 25-23 victors. The hosts were led by senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons on the night. Lemons finished well at the net, recording 22 kills to go with three aces, 15 digs and 26 receptions.
Senior opposite hitter Ellia Revino stood out in the high scoring game, chipping in with 12 kills and seven digs for the ‘Dogs. Senior outside hitter Jianna Palmer had 11 kills, one ace and seven digs.
On defense, senior libero Claire Hamer kept plays alive with 22 digs to go with three aces, six assists and 25 service receptions. Senior libero Sophia Labasan served well with three aces.
In the creation department, setter duo of senior Taylor Gardner and junior Ellie Hernandez pulled strings with Gardner notching up 21 assists and Hernandez contributing with 20. The former also had 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Mariah Bogetti was alert at the net with three blocks.
Sierra 3, Kimball 0
The Jags lost their final game of the season against the Sierra Timberwolves in straight sets on Tuesday to miss out on the playoffs for the second year running.
Kimball finished their campaign this fall with a 3-7 Valley Oak League (VOL) record, matching the number of wins they recorded last year.
The Jags got off to a 2-1 start in VOL earlier this season but managed to win just one of their remaining seven matches. The hosting Timberwolves made relatively easy work of their visitors, setting the tone with a decisive 25-16 win in the opening frame.
With their confidence knocked, the Jags conceded the second set 25-15. The offense tried to spark a comeback in the third but could not stop Sierra from continuing their undefeated VOL campaign – now 9-0. The hosts closed the game out with a 25-19 win.
Senior opposite hitter Gracie Costa and junior outside hitter Faryia Omar stood out for Kimball with both attackers filling their stat sheets. Omar had three kills, four aces, one block and four digs. Costa chipped in with four kills, one ace, five digs and two assists.
Elsewhere for the Jags, senior middle blocker Tiffany Williams had three kills and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Lela Ziller notched up two kills. Senior outside hitter Sineet Tesfaldet had two aces and senior defense specialist Ina Obaldo had seven digs. Junior setter Sophia Tran recorded eight assists.
