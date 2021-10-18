Tracy 3, Tokay 0
The Bulldogs maintained their second-place standing in the Tri-City Athletic league as they hosted Tokay High of Lodi to log another TCAL win on Oct. 14. Tracy (15-5, 7-2 TCAL) swept Tokay (11-9, 3-6 TCAL) with scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.
Junior Chloe Lemons led Tracy’s offensive attack with 12 kills and a serving aces, and seniors Kylie Van Os and Ava Staas each contributed seven kills and three aces. Senior Alyssa Cargill- had 24 digs and two aces, sophomore Ellie Hernandez had 12 assists and two kills, Taylor Gardner had 10 assists, two aces and one kill, and senior Arianna Arellano contributed two kills.
Delta Charter 3, ABLE Academy 0
The Delta Charter High volleyball team goes into its final week of Mountain Valley League play holding first place in the league. The Dragons (11-3, 10-1 MVL) defeated ABLE Academy of Stockton on Oct. 14 in three sets, with scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-14 to move to the top of the MVL standings.
On Oct. 14 the Dragons played a competitive first set and then dominated the second and third sets, with senior Taylor Hidalgo scoring serving aces early in the set to put the dragons ahead and Kalina Castillo leading a series of service points to put Delta Charter up 19-6 before ABLE scored a string of points.
“These girls, it’s the first time the Delta Charter volleyball team has been doing so well. We’re going to keep plugging away and playing our game,” said coach Mike Helton, noting that junior Amelia Saenz and senior Ellie Smiddy have been effective team leaders this year.
“We’ve got good seniors that are getting ready to graduate but a good core group of girls right now will be able to keep this going forward.”
The team will finish off its season with regularly-schedule matches and makeup matches, including Stockton Christian and Tioga, which are also in the running for the top spot in the standings.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Millennium girls (4-18, 2-7 Central California Athletic Alliance) took a 3-0 loss at Kimball High on Oct. 14 to visiting Stone Ridge Christian High of Merced. Stone Ridge Christian (19-8, 7-2 CCAA) won with set scores of 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.
Senior Madysen Mah-Bishop led the Falcons with six kills, a serving ace and a block and 10 digs, and freshman Synia Hunt contributed five kills and eight solo blocks.
Mountain House 3, Pacheco 0
The Mountain House Mustangs (5-10, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference) swept the Pacheco Panthers (12-11, 6-6 WAC) on Oct. 13, winning with scores of 25-23, 25-16, 30-28.
Senior setter Britney Robert had 15 assists and two kills, junior Cayla Alvarez brought in three kills and two solo blocks and junior Skylar Jordan scored four serving acess plus a kill and a block and junior Jasmine Tadros closed out the extended third set with and ace and two kills. Junior Sathya Seelam had 12 digs and 12 serve receive passes, senior Ansley Burgado added 10 digs, and junior Komal Vij had six digs.
