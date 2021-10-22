After finishing in second place in the Tri-City Athletic League the Tracy High volleyball team (16-5, 8-2 TCAL) was selected as the top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff bracket. That will give the Bulldogs the home court advantage through the semifinals on Nov. 2.
Tracy will open playoffs on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s play-in match between Bear Creek High of Stockton and Rodriguez High of Fairfield.
The TCAL’s first-place team, St. Mary’s (14-8, 10-0 TCAL), is in the Division 1 bracket, and hosts Turlock High on Tuesday.
The Delta Charter High volleyball team finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first place, with Tioga and Hughes Academy, in the Mountain Valley League. The Dragons (13-5, 13-3 MVL) are the No. 8 seed in the SJS Division 5 bracket, and host John Adams Academy of Roseville in the first round on Tuesday, with the winner to face No. 1 Ripon Christian on Thursday.
