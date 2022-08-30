The Tracy High girls varsity volleyball team were able to get their season on track by recording their first win of the campaign (1-2) in a crosstown rivalry, 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-16), victory over Kimball on Monday night.

The hosting Bulldogs came into this one – their home opener – after two straight road defeats to start this fall. Tracy lost 3-1 at Escalon and 3-2 at El Capitan, both last week, before pulling themselves together to perform in front of the home crowd.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.