The Tracy High girls varsity volleyball team were able to get their season on track by recording their first win of the campaign (1-2) in a crosstown rivalry, 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-16), victory over Kimball on Monday night.
The hosting Bulldogs came into this one – their home opener – after two straight road defeats to start this fall. Tracy lost 3-1 at Escalon and 3-2 at El Capitan, both last week, before pulling themselves together to perform in front of the home crowd.
The Bulldogs looked eager to set the tone and recorded a first set win via the largest margin in the whole match, 25-12. The Jags already have one local rivalry win on their record – a 3-1 win over Mountain House last week – and Tracy did not want to give up their first opportunity of claiming some bragging rights.
‘Dogs head coach, Catherine Ebojo-Vaughns, was pleased with what she saw in game three, which just so happened to be a big occasion.
“I thought we played consistently and efficiently,” she told the Tracy Press. “We kept our errors relatively low and it was a balanced game. Kimball is always fun to play and it’s a match we always look forward to.”
Falling to 1-3 on the season, the Jags came out for the second set and showed a bit more life. They were able to narrow the margin of defeat ever so slightly but the Bulldogs firepower was just too much to handle at the net. Tracy won the second frame 25-16.
The Bulldogs were led by senior outside hitter and captain Jianna Palmer on the night. Palmer had it going on offense with 11 kills and seven aces. The hosts had 19 aces in total. Palmer also chipped in with eight digs to keep things moving for Tracy.
Tracy’s leadership core, set up by Ebojo-Vaughns, consists of three senior captains this season. Fellow outside hitter Chloe Lemons and libero Claire Hamer too showed out alongside Palmer to bring home the Bulldogs win.
Lemons was working closely with Palmer at the net and recorded 13 kills on the night, along with six digs on the other end. Hamer came up big in the creation department with six digs and 13 receptions.
“Our hitters and setters did a good job distributing the ball,” Ebojo-Vaughns said of her team’s well oiled offense on Monday. “Our passing was good, which is something we’ve struggled with as a team. It was our best serving performance to date. It was great to get our first win in our home opener.”
The Bulldogs put the cherry on top of their inaugural win with another 25-16 win in the third and final set. They were able to take care of business with relative ease and attained some much-needed momentum to move forward.
Junior setter Ellie Hernandez was key to the passing improvement on offense for Tracy with 19 assists. She also added two blocks, two aces and one kill. Senior setter Taylor Gardner contributed with eight assists and three digs.
A response in this match was of the utmost importance to Ebojo-Vaughns. The first two matches were tests of heart and resilience against teams at the highest level – all while being severed by injuries. Getting a confidence boosting win against the Jags was crucial.
“Our first two matches were against current section champions, teams we’ve met in the late rounds of the playoffs before,” she said. “It was challenging without a full squad. However, I’m confident that we’ll figure it out and become more competitive moving forward. We’re off to a decent start.”
