Castilleja 3, Tracy 0
The Tracy High volleyball team ended its season with a 3-0 loss at Castilleja High in Palo Alto in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation state championship tournament.
The Castilleja Gators (28-4, 8-0 West Bay – Skyline League) won it with scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-16. Tracy Coach Cat Ebojo-Vaughns said that while the Bulldogs had started to bounce back from their loss to Granite Bay on Saturday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 final, they were up against a much taller Castilleja team that was loaded with powerful hitters.
The loss concludes a season where the Bulldogs went 19-7, 8-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League, and finished in second place in the TCAL and as the SJS Division 2 runner-up. Ebojo-Vaughns said that while seniors Ari Arellano, Ava Staas, Alyssa Cargill and Kylie Van Os played their last match as Bulldogs on Tuesday, Tracy will still have a strong core of returning players for 2022.
On Tuesday the Tracy offense was led by juniors Jianna Palmer with 10 kills and Chloe Lemons, with nine kills, while junior Taylor Gardner had 13 assists, and junior Claire Hamer contributed seven digs. Sophomores Ellie Hernandez, with 10 assists, two blocks and two kills, and Ling Han with three blocks, have also been at the core of Tracy’s success.
Among Tracy’s seniors, Van Os scored five kills on Tuesday, Cargill had 12 digs and Staas had one kill and one block.
