The Tracy High volleyball team will return to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship match, where the Bulldogs will go for a second consecutive section championship banner.
Tracy’s 3-1 semifinal win over Vacaville High on Tuesday showed the team that history does repeat itself. Junior outside hitter Chloe Lemons said the run-up to the championship match is just as exciting today as it was in 2019.
“I just wanted to repeat what we did my freshman year, which was taking it all the way. We won a section championship and I want to repeat it with all my girls,” she said after Tuesday’s win.
“I couldn’t go to sleep last night. I couldn’t think straight today. I was so excited for this game. I wanted to come in with a win. We played Vacaville two years ago in the same spot and I just wanted to repeat what we did two years ago.”
Tracy won the SJS Division two title in 2019, the first-ever section championship for volleyball for Tracy High. There was no post-season playoff tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Next up for Tracy (19-5, 8-2 TCAL) will be Granite Bay (22-16, 5-5 Sierra Foothill League), with the match scheduled for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Ripon High. The Bulldogs have also qualified for the California Interscholastic Federation state tournament, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with times and locations to be announced.
Tracy beat Vacaville (22-4, 14-1 Monticello Empire League) with scores of 25-16, 25-15, 14-25, 25-13. Each set featured extended rallies with players diving for digs to keep the ball in play and blocking hard-hit shots at the net.
“I thought Vacaville was very good,” said sophomore middle blocker Ling Han “They’re very tough competition but we figured out where all of their holes were and where we could potentially put down a play to gain points, but I thought their defense was pretty strong and pretty good. They were definitely a tough team to compete against.”
Han is also one of five sophomores on the team, including three who were brought up from the junior varsity squad for playoffs, so the SJS championship tournament is a new experience for her.
“It’s very exciting and I’m very thrilled and nervous to be competing in a championship,” she said. “It’s very exciting and nerve-wracking, to be a sophomore on varsity, definitely.”
Tracy started with the lead in the first set, and after a series of service points from senior Alyssa Cargill the Bulldogs held an 18-7 lead. Outside hitter Jianna Palmer made shots to keep Tracy in the lead at the end, including the kill shot that ended the set.
Lemons led the Bulldogs on a string of service points at the start of the second set with support from Han and junior Taylor Gardner. Lemons served for another series of eight service points, including a couple serving aces and support with kill shots from Palmer.
The third set started off close, with Tracy and Vacaville not more than 2 points apart until Vacaville broke a 10-10 tie with a couple of scoring runs that put Vacaville up 23-11. Tracy scored a few more points at the end but not enough to salvage the set.
“We got nervous in the third set, definitely, when they started catching up and they actually won,” junior Claire Hamer said. “We got really nervous but then we picked it back up in the fourth set. We just really wanted to go back to section like we did my freshman year, to win section again.”
“We all just need to work on getting our energy back up faster. If we had got our energy back up in the third set, we would have been able to push back and come back in the game and win in three.”
The fourth set also started off close until Palmer came to the service line for a scoring run, including three aces that put Tracy in the lead. Lemons also scored a couple of aces in another scoring run, and Kylie Van Os and Ava Staas kept up Tracy’s strong presence at the net.
“First and second set we came out with a lot of energy, and then third set they came back at us,” Palmer said. “By the fourth set we came back ready to win.”
Palmer is also making a repeat trip to the section championship after going as part of the 2019 team.
“That feeling on the sections court is so different than any other feeling and I’m so excited for the rest of my teammates to feel the same thing.”
