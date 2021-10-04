Tracy 3, West 0
The Tracy High volleyball team swept crosstown rivals West on Sept. 30 with scores of 25-11, 25-21, 25-18.
After the Bulldogs won the first set the Wolf Pack came back to put up a competitive second set, with service points from Manesesa Lumas and Danrielle Cruda and effective hitting from Ana Radetich. Tracy pulled into the lead with a kill shot from senior Kylie Van Os and service points from Alyssa Cargill but the Wolf Pack still kept it close until Tracy seniors Ari Arellano and Ava Stass led from the service line to extend Tracy’s lead.
West opened the third set with a couple of serving aces from Lydia Sanchez. Tracy junior Chloe Lemons led from the service line with Van Os, one of Tracy’s attacking leaders with 13 kills, again making strong shots at the net. The Bulldogs extended their lead on service points from Staas and junior Taylor Gardner. West got back into its rhythm with service points from Lydia Sanchez backed up by Lumas at the net, but couldn’t overcome Tracy’s lead.
Also leading Tracy’s offensive attacks were junior Jianna Palmer with 13 kills, and Cargill was the defensive standout with 22 digs. Gardner had 19 assists and sophomore Ellie Hernandez had 11 assists.
