Though both of their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaigns ended in relative disappointment — having missed out on the CIF SJS playoffs — the Tracy High and West High boys volleyball programs were still able to boast four players with All-League recognition.

Wolf Pack junior Chauncey Arcangel was the lone All-TCAL First Team selection after helping his team to a 4-6 league record and a finish above their crosstown rivals in the final standings.

