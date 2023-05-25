Though both of their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaigns ended in relative disappointment — having missed out on the CIF SJS playoffs — the Tracy High and West High boys volleyball programs were still able to boast four players with All-League recognition.
Wolf Pack junior Chauncey Arcangel was the lone All-TCAL First Team selection after helping his team to a 4-6 league record and a finish above their crosstown rivals in the final standings.
Arcangel led the Pack with 2.7 kills per set and a hitting percentage of .356 — good for No. 9 in the section. He led TCAL in kills with 257 and was second in service aces with 26.
West teammate, junior Manu Buatavatava had turned in an impressive individual season on both sides of the ball — granting him an All-League Second Team selection. Buatavatava was second on the team in kills with 1.2 per set on a .286 hitting percentage. He led the team and TCAL in blocks with a whopping 75. He was also second in TCAL in kills with 144.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their spring campaign with a 3-7 league record and they were led all year by senior outside hitter Christian Cochiaosue.
Cochiaosue impressed in his final campaign as a ‘Dog, leading the team in kills with 84 — 2.2 per set. He notched up a total of 14 aces and was third in TCAL in digs with 71.
Tracy junior Rowan Imperial-Bobis also secured an All-TCAL Second Team selection after leading the team in hitting percentage with .326 and assists with 113. His assists tally was good for third in all of TCAL.
Imperial-Bobis racked up 79 kills on the year and was second in TCAL in digs with 78.
