Up 2-1 in sets but down 24-20 in the fourth, the West High girls’ varsity volleyball team had their backs firmly pressed against the wall. With playoff implications at stake, they were about to face four Lincoln set points — with the Trojans having battled all the way back from down 17-10 to try and force a tie break.
But then, the somewhat unthinkable happened. In volleyball, the chances of getting four straight points from the position the Wolf Pack were in are so slim. And yet, they did it.
Coming off two straight Tri-City Athletic League losses, they did it. With that match-winning kill from senior middle blocker Raina Dent, West overcame the demons that haunted them in many earlier league games — including a 3-1 loss, after winning the first set, against this very Trojans team just last month. They got the all-important win to send the program back into the post-season after years of not even sniffing a league win.
The raucous atmosphere at the Steve Thornton Gymnasium was as though West was already in the playoffs. That’s how much this game meant to everyone within the school.
The 8-2 run that the Wolf Pack went on to win the set 28-26, and the match, after almost throwing it all away felt magical. And considering the stakes, the external motivating factors, and the fact that it was senior night — and most of this team’s experienced players are about to head their separate ways — perhaps there was some magic involved.
“It feels amazing,” head coach Derek Sunquist told the Tracy Press after the game. “This is the last class of the late Christine Toon. So, for the girls to come out tonight and find a way to put it away and go out as playoff contenders, it was absolutely amazing. They earned it.”
The season has not been all smooth sailing for West. The 3-1 win propelled the Wolf Pack to 3-6 in TCAL with one game remaining and all but clinched their playoff berth for the first time since 2018.
The year after West last tasted girls’ playoff volleyball — Toon’s final freshman class — was when a lot of these seniors stepped foot on the court as members of the Wolf Pack for the very first time. Captain, and undeniably the Most Valuable Player of the season, outside hitter Mansesa Lumas, was one of them.
Lumas gave a heartfelt speech before the game about what the late Toon, who passed in September of 2020, meant to her and the team. She drove them to this victory. Her spirit lived on in this inspired West team and would not let them lose. They just had to go out on top.
“I just feel so thankful that we were able to play for Toon and honor her,” Lumas added afterwards. “We’re on cloud nine. It’s crazy. It’s the memories. This is so memorable. All of the hard work that we have put in and it just finally pays off. I’m so glad we were able to execute and play so well as a team.”
The hitter went on to have a huge performance with 17 kills, 33 digs, three aces, nine receptions and two blocks as the Wolf Pack put together arguably their most complete match of the season just when it mattered most. They came out of the gates with a different type of spring in their step and took the game to their visitors — who were also direct challengers for the final TCAL playoff spot.
The Wolf Pack took the first two sets with relative ease as their gutsy display on the court had the packed home side of the bleachers in a frenzy after almost every play.
At times, the team was almost carried by the supporters’ roar and Sundquist made sure to acknowledge the student section and the band that really showed up for his team when they needed it most and “brought the energy.”
West won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-14 but, despite losing, it was clear that the Trojans would not just roll over in the third. They were growing into the game with every play and just waiting for the hosts to show them a window of opportunity.
That window opened in the third. West dug themselves a small hole in the second set — starting 4-8 and struggling mightily receiving the ball — but just about got away with it with Lumas, senior setter Kaitlyn Armstrong and senior defense specialist Marcia Castillo at the fore. Lumas had four kills in the second, Armstrong had seven assists and Castillo was menacing with her serve.
However, in the third, the hosts were not able to get out of a similar predicament. They were down 16-9 and 22-19 at different stages of the set before taking a momentary 23-22 lead late on having never led prior. But, they were not able to finish.
Lincoln called timeout at that very moment and came back out to score three straight to take the frame. From being so close to victory and elation, the Wolf Pack were punched in the mouth and had to regroup quickly.
“The girls definitely stepped up,” Sundquist said of his team’s response to that set. “We just told them that it’s their time. That they deserve it and they’ve earned it. They’ve been out here since July conditioning and they were not going to go down without a fight. And they found what they needed.”
The hosts came out for the fourth set with newfound energy. The reality check woke them up. They knew that business had to be taken care of. Nobody in that gym except for the visitors wanted a tiebreak.
The set itself was a war. It was filled with runs and momentum shifts. West started on a 5-0 run but quickly found themselves tied at 5-5 and then behind. The Trojans were thriving under pressure. They were essentially playing with house money at that point.
Service reception was the biggest thorn in the Wolf Pack’s side all night long. When done well, their offense was running smoothly. Armstrong had 26 assists — to go along with 17 digs, four kills, two aces, and two blocks — in the game and could have had more if not for a plethora of errors when dealing with Lincoln’s serves.
However, things did click for the hosts at key moments. West adjusted reception positioning time and time again and that spurred them on a run in which they broke into a 17-10 lead with Lumas shining at the net.
However, as aforementioned, the most significant adversity of the game was still yet to hit. The visitors made an inspired comeback to 18-17 before taking a lead. A couple of errors here and there had Lumas in a rut while trying to close the game out for West and the Trojans were capitalizing.
All of a sudden, down 24-20, assistant head coach Gissel Larios called a crucial timeout. It was now or never. West had to find composure or else face a nerve wracking finale in the fifth. And oh, did they regroup. All they needed was a glimpse of hope.
The Trojans obliged and put Castillo on serve. Her phenomenal service helped West get all the way back to 24-23. She had three aces along with 21 digs and seven receptions on the night. And then, arguably the play of the game occurred as Lumas and Dent got up for an enormous block to tie things up at 24 apiece. The roof was off.
You could have cut the tension with a knife after that. 25-24. 25-25. 25-26. 26-26. It was an excruciating point for point exchange until the hosts found themselves with another match point at 27-26. A chaotic rally followed and it was finished with an emphatic kill from the star of the moment, Dent, to send the Wolf Pack into the playoffs.
Fans stormed the court. Sighs of relief were heard all around Tracy. That right there was huge. For the school, for the athletic department, for this team. After being haunted by the pandemic drastically decreasing participation numbers, perhaps this will be the start of a tremendous school-wide rebuild at West.
On the chaotic, yet story book ending, Lumas said: “Having the opportunity to lead a team like this is the best feeling in the world. There are no words to describe it. We have such a tight bond and being able to lead them this far is just the best.”
Lumas also did not forget to praise her teammates for stepping up in moments when things were not going her way. Naturally, she is her team’s go to finisher. However, against Lincoln, her sisters stepped up to take care of business in the clutch.
“It feels like a lot of pressure taken off me,” she said. “I’m here to execute and score points but when I mess up or make a few mistakes, I start to get down. But I have to think about the team and it’s nice to know that there is room for me to make mistakes here. I have my teammates backing me up and they are able to execute. Everybody on this team is a leader.”
Dent finished the game with four kills and two blocks. Senior defense specialist Xienna Martinez had four aces, 10 digs and six receptions. Senior libero Jasmine Patchell had 27 digs and 27 receptions. Senior middle blocker Maya Gill had four kills and three blocks.
