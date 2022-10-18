Up 2-1 in sets but down 24-20 in the fourth, the West High girls’ varsity volleyball team had their backs firmly pressed against the wall. With playoff implications at stake, they were about to face four Lincoln set points — with the Trojans having battled all the way back from down 17-10 to try and force a tie break.

But then, the somewhat unthinkable happened. In volleyball, the chances of getting four straight points from the position the Wolf Pack were in are so slim. And yet, they did it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.