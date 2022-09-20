The West High girls’ varsity volleyball team produced a complete performance all around to start off their Tri-City Athletic League season, dominating the Tokay Tigers in a 3-0 home win on Monday night.
It was an excellent response from the Wolf Pack after suffering a straight sets defeat at the hands of Manteca just 6 days ago.
Having allowed a lot of mistakes and general sloppiness to creep into their play against the Buffaloes, West was able to clean things up at a tournament over the weekend, before putting things right against Tokay to go 1-0 in league.
“We needed this win today,” head coach Derek Sunquist told the Tracy Press after the game. “I thought they all played very well together. There were a few little mistakes here and there but the team saw them within themselves and turned it around. Momentum going into the league is huge.”
Getting swept in straight sets is never easy to bounce back from. So, for the Wolf Pack to come out with their heads held high and look to dominate – like they did – speaks volumes about the team’s unity and character.
The hosts took the first set by the scruff of the neck and ran out comfortable 25-14 victors. The unnecessary balls were no longer dropping, the service reception was on point and as a result, the offense was flowing.
Senior setter Kaitlyn Armstrong and senior defense specialist Marcia Castillo caused the Tigers all sorts of problems with their service and senior outside hitter Mansesa Lumas dominated at the net.
Armstrong ended the game with four aces and 22 assists. A large chunk of those sets teed Lumas up high. The West captain and offensive leader was having her way in the league opener, notching up 16 kills – six of them in the first set.
In the aftermath, the duo addressed their flawless connection on the court on Monday night. Armstrong confessed that she didn’t feel as good about her sets as Lumas made them look. However, she was pleased to see the hitters in form and finishing well.
Lumas, on the other hand, gave her chief offensive creator the credit she deserved. She said: “I thought her (Armstrong) sets were really good. From there, it’s on me as the hitter to adjust. If the passes weren’t there, I wouldn’t have blamed her. The hitter always has to adjust. It’s a team thing and it’s down to communication. I have to let her know where I am on the court.”
The Wolf Pack communicated well in this one. The offense was ruthless in punishing every little mistake Tokay made. West received a ton of free balls back with the service game being so sharp and they took advantage handsomely. They had 13 total aces in the game.
In the second set, an experimental lineup change produced a scare. West pulled all of their starters to begin and fell behind 0-7 early. Sundquist and assistant head coach Gissel Larios reacted promptly and gradually re-inserted their key players into the game.
A 20-6 run followed for the Wolf Pack. They regained control immediately. Sundquist was very pleased with what he saw. He thinks it is necessary to give everyone a chance in the early going.
“We want to get other players in early (in the league) so we know what we have,” he said. “They came in and were green, obviously, but once they got their legs under them, we did start seeing a difference.”
One of those players who gained comfort with every passing minute was senior right side hitter Nicole Ilovan. After a shaky start to the set, Ilovan got the loud home crowd going late on with two huge kills, followed by an emphatic assisted block with senior middle blocker Raina Dent to seal the set for West, 25-21.
The Wolf Pack closed the game out with a 25-14 third set. There was no more playing with their food in that frame. West took charge from start to finish and got out of the gym in style.
Senior Maya Gill proved to be the x-factor in the closing moments, serving up four aces of her own on the game and causing chaos with the majority of her other serves. Gill also chipped in with two blocks.
Senior libero Jasmine Patchell was instrumental in keeping things moving and keeping plays alive with 26 digs and 17 receptions. Dent added four kills to her three blocks. Lumas filled the stat sheet with 12 digs, seven receptions, two assists, one block, and one ace to accompany her kills return.
Before leaving the Steve Thornton Gymnasium, Lumas took a minute to reflect. Her team had just secured their first league win in over two seasons. She was just getting started at West when the program was nearing rock bottom. Now, she’s at the front of it as the fruits of labor are starting to be reaped.
“I think our energy was probably the best we’ve ever had,” Lumas said. “I think this is going to set the pace for us in the league and it means everything with these past couple of years being so rough. We lost our coach in my sophomore year and ever since, the program has just been going down.
“With (Derek) Sundquist and coach Gigi (Larios) taking over, they’ve definitely motivated us to keep going. We play for us, but we also play for them. It feels like we’re doing something right, seeing our school show out for us, our bench. Everyone’s energy being up helps us and I will forever say that energy will absolutely win games.”
Bulldogs start TCAL with road win
The Tracy High girls’ varsity volleyball took to the road for their Tri-City Athletic League opener Monday and came home with an inspiring victory after taking down the Lincoln Trojans of Stockton in straight sets.
The Bulldogs did not leave much up for debate after going up 2-0 in very quick time. The visitors took care of the first two sets, winning both 25-8 and taking a firm grip of the contest.
The third set proved to be slightly more challenging, however at that point it is more than understandable if the foot slips off the gas ever so slightly. Nonetheless, Tracy brought the victory over the line with a 25-19 win in the final frame.
The Bulldogs were led by senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons on the day with 16 kills and one ace. As on most days, she was co-starred by senior outside hitter Jianna Palmer with seven kills and five digs.
Senior libero Claire Hamer served well with five aces and seven digs. Senior libero Sophia Labasan had two aces and six digs. Both of Tracy’s main setters stood out with junior Ellie Hernandez recording 20 assists and senior Taylor Gardner chipping in with 11.
It was an outstanding first road trip of the season for the Bulldogs as all three Tracy teams secured victories at Lincoln. The freshman team also won in straight sets (25-13, 25-21) and are still undefeated on the season overall (13-0).
The junior varsity team won their match 2-1 (25-23, 19-25, 17-15) in a much tighter contest.
Mustangs bounce back to win thriller
Down two sets and heading into the third against the Pacheco Panthers, the Mountain House girls’ varsity volleyball team looked to be staring down the barrel of a second straight Western Athletic Conference defeat.
However, the Mustangs had other ideas and went on to edge out an absolute thriller – winning three sets in a row by no more than two points each on Sept. 15 at Mountain House High. Only one set in the whole match was won by a larger margin than 2 points when the visiting Panthers took the second 25-17.
After losing the first 27-25, the Mustangs were in trouble. But head coach Michelle Laban has praised her team for being a come-from-behind group all pre-season. Even when things look at their worst, their fight has been a constant. They are hard to put away.
A 28-26 win in the third set, with their backs firmly against the wall, showed glimpses of what the Mustangs are made of. They came up huge in multiple clutch moments. They simply would not say die.
The hosts tied things up in the fourth with a 26-24 win. Truly edge of the seat stuff. It was the type of game in which leaders emerge and the Mustangs saw a number of their players put in outstanding performances to come back from being all but buried.
Heading into the fifth, the tie-breaker, the Mustangs were ready. They had just won back-to-back razor tight sets. The momentum was fully on their side and the job simply needed to be finished. And it was. Mountain House won 15-13 to drag an improbable victory over the line.
The Mustangs improved to 3-1 with that one to remain in third and in touching distance with the WAC leading Beyer (5-0) in first.
Laban’s team was led by senior outside hitter Sariah Fobert on offense with 14 kills. Fobert filled the stat sheet on the night, adding 18 receptions, 17 digs, and two aces. Her efforts were accompanied by six kills from junior outside hitter Aria Ramish and five from senior middle hitter Cayla Alvarez.
Ramish also had two aces and 11 digs in the game. Alvarez had 11 blocks and one ace. Senior setter Cassandra Burgos contributed with three aces and 19 assists. Freshman libero Ysabella Tolentino kept plays alive all night long with 31 digs and 27 receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.