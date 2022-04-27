After conceding the Tri-City Athletic League title in a head-to-head duel with St. Mary’s last week, the West varsity volleyball team bounced back on their senior night with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over cross-town rivals Tracy to close out the regular season on Tuesday at West High.
The story of the Bulldogs’ season has been starting off with promise but not being able to keep their foot on the gas. In a game against a wounded and hungry Wolf Pack, that was bound to sting.
The first set was tight with the hosts coming out on top 26-24. Tracy fought bravely against a very strong West team but after eight ties and four lead changes, the Bulldogs finally surrendered. The Wolf Pack drew first blood.
Led by senior outside hitter Leith Bayoudh, West would not let go of the tie. Bayoudh had 17 kills, five service aces, 10 digs and 12 receptions on the night to round off an excellent regular season.
West won the second set 25-14. The momentum had swung fully the Wolf Pack’s way by that point but head coach Derek Sundquist’s team had to be wary of what happened to them against St. Mary’s. West was also up 2-0 and ended up throwing the game and the league title away. Not this time, albeit it wasn’t for the lack of trying from the Bulldogs.
Also outstanding for West were senior middle blocker Daniel Grover who had 13 kills and senior setter Hamzah Shir who was everywhere in the creation department with 39 assists, 103 ball handling attempts, one ace and three digs.
The Wolf Pack put the game on ice with a 25-19 third set, winning seven out of their last eight matches to finish with a 8-2 TCAL record. A good omen heading into the postseason.
For Tracy, who ended their TCAL season with a 4-6 record, junior outside hitter CJ Cochiaosue produced seven kills, one ace and two digs while senior setter Angel Andaya had two kills, 17 assists and 84 ball handling attempts.
Mountain House celebrate seniors with a win
Monday night in Mountain House saw the school celebrate senior night during the Mustangs varsity boys volleyball game against Ceres. The hosts dominated early on but had to fight in order to secure the 3-1 victory.
Taking the first two sets relatively comfortably, 25-17 and 25-18, it felt somewhat inevitable that the Mustangs would go on to sweep the Bulldogs. But the visitors had other ideas as they turned around and took the third set 25-15. It was a surprising and fierce response.
Clearly, nothing was going to come easy for the Mustangs despite the celebratory moods all around them. The fourth and final set proved that. The hosts had to roll up their sleeves to dig out a 26-24 win and see off their seniors on a positive note.
The seniors felt the occasion and stepped up accordingly. It was all about them on and off the court. Senior outside hitter Faiz Khan led the way with 11 kills, five aces, one solo block, 18 service receptions and 20 digs. A quality, complete performance. Fellow senior setter Sydney Cuison had 45 ball handling assists, 14 assists and six digs.
The night also saw the Ordanza brothers play together one last time on the varsity stage. Senior Jaylan had seven kills on the night. His brother Shane, who is a junior, had seven kills and three aces.
Elsewhere on the floor, senior outside hitter Virak Chum had six kills, two aces, 15 service receptions and 11 digs. Senior middle blocker Obinna Oduozor had six kills and one solo block and senior setter Rayan Narayanaswamy had 46 ball handling attempts and 16 assists.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 10-4 in the Western Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.