The West High boys volleyball team suffered their third straight Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) defeat when they lost 3-0 to the St. Mary’s High Rams at home on Monday.
The league leading Rams (6-1 TCAL) left little up for debate on the night as they grasped firm control of the game with a 25-11 first set win.
In the end, they would never let the hosts back into the game but the Wolf Pack put up a valiant effort in the second set. They went on to lose narrowly, 25-22, but they let the Rams know that they were there and ready to pounce on an opportunity to tie things up.
West was led by junior Chauncey Arcangel with five kills. Senior Mikyle Fernandez pulled strings with 12 assists. Sophomore Ryan Lacuzong chipped in with three aces. Junior Manu Buatavatava (3) and senior Yousif Noori (2) combined for five kills on offense.
The Rams reestablished their dominance in the third and final set as they mauled the Wolf Pack 25-8 to complete the sweep.
