After losing comprehensively, 3-0, at home back on April 10, the West High boys volleyball team simply looked like they wanted it more when they got their shot at revenge against the Tracy High Bulldogs in the last match of the season on Wednesday night at Tracy High.

With both teams out of playoff contention in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play, there was nothing else to play for other than pride and bragging rights. The latter in particular as the two teams sat on identical 3-6 league records before the game, meaning the winner would take sole possession of fourth place in the standings to end the campaign.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.