After losing comprehensively, 3-0, at home back on April 10, the West High boys volleyball team simply looked like they wanted it more when they got their shot at revenge against the Tracy High Bulldogs in the last match of the season on Wednesday night at Tracy High.
With both teams out of playoff contention in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play, there was nothing else to play for other than pride and bragging rights. The latter in particular as the two teams sat on identical 3-6 league records before the game, meaning the winner would take sole possession of fourth place in the standings to end the campaign.
The mood at Tracy High was a celebratory one. It was their seniors’ last-ever outing in front of the home crowd and one that they will – unfortunately for them – always remember as a tough 3-2 loss to their crosstown rivals.
Wolf Pack head coach Derek Sundquist admitted that playing spoiler on a special night for the ‘Dogs and trying to get back theirs for the loss from just over a fortnight ago were two big sources of motivation for him and his group.
“With this being their senior night and playoffs out of the picture, I told them that this is their last opportunity to play spoiler,” he told the Tracy Press after the win. “If we go in, spoil their senior night, you walk away (from the season) with that and the guys definitely stepped up.
“They got a little sloppy in the second set and let Tracy back in. We just couldn't finish. But then it almost reverted back to what we were early in the season. We found a way and we finished it. It was an exciting performance.”
West juniors Chauncey Arcangel (16) and Manu Buatavatava (10) combined for 26 of the team’s 36 kills in the win. Buatavatava was also huge on the block with five. Senior Mikyle Fernandez had 20 assists.
The Wolf Pack had chances to win both of the sets which they eventually lost 25-23. The loss in the fourth was particularly gutting as the visitors fought back from being down 20-13 to put themselves in position to close the game out.
However, even after Tracy won it to tie the game up at two sets apiece, West responded just how Sundquist wanted them to in the tiebreaker.
“Once you get into the fifth set, it becomes about who gets first to 5, first to 10, and then first to 15,” Sundquist said. “It was back and forth and once we were first to five, we started to let off a little bit. But once we got up to seven or eight, we started finishing and realized that we have the game right here, we just had to put it away.”
The Wolf Pack got off to a blistering start in the fifth as they scored three straight points to open behind a strong serve from junior Elijah Mik. Tracy junior Rowan Imperial-Bobis was able to stop the bleeding with a big kill, however, before back-to-back-to-back errors from West gave the hosts a 4-3 lead.
The Wolf Pack’s resolve did not waiver, though. They scored four straight to respond – with Tracy taking their turn at giving away points on errors – and the visitors never looked back after making it 7-4 through a big ace from sophomore Marc Melad.
Buatavatava rose up for a huge solo block and some great defense from West gave them a 9-4 lead and full control of the set. It soon became 11-5 and then 14-7. With seven match points, the Pack put away the second as Arcangel improvised up high and tipped a misplaced set off the Tracy block to ice the game at 15-8.
The Wolf Pack never trailed in the game in terms of sets but each frame gave the two teams the platform to show off their strengths and weaknesses. There were runs galore with well timed timeouts from both coaches playing a huge role.
Down 2-1, the Bulldogs got on their way to putting away the fourth set when head coach Jimmy Gibson called time at 10-10 early in the set. From there, his ‘Dogs went on a 9-1 run and won a ton of big rallies, forcing West into errors with their sharpness and discipline.
Bulldogs senior Christian Cochiaosue was a constant threat as he finished at a high rate and served menacingly. Sundquist recalled one of his timeouts earlier in the game when Cochiaosue was at the service line for five or six possessions, explaining that he wanted to do anything possible to ice the Tracy ace and help his team regroup.
Senior Seth Silvernail-Price also came up with some big moments from the service line for the hosts. But the visitors were able to adjust appropriately over the course of the game and they responded strongly every time the ‘Dogs threatened to swing the momentum their way.
West grinded out the first set 25–20. They were crucially able to draw first blood in a loud rival gym – something that they could have done when they faced Tracy at home, too, but they came up short back then. After dropping the second, West retook the lead with a 25-18 win in the third.
Whenever the ‘Dogs tied things up, West made it look relatively easy in the next set to regain their control. That had to be demoralizing for the hosts and it all unraveled in the fifth as recurring errors left Gibson frustrated on the sideline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.