A historic season for the West High girls’ varsity volleyball program came to an end on Tuesday as the Wolf Pack lost 3-0 to the Pitman Pride in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoffs Tuesday.

The Wolf Pack (No. 14 seed) team traveled to Turlock filled with confidence and enthusiasm after clinching their playoff berth a week prior in a win or go home match against the Lincoln Trojans. However, the step up in competition against the Pride was a little too high on the night.

