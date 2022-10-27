A historic season for the West High girls’ varsity volleyball program came to an end on Tuesday as the Wolf Pack lost 3-0 to the Pitman Pride in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoffs Tuesday.
The Wolf Pack (No. 14 seed) team traveled to Turlock filled with confidence and enthusiasm after clinching their playoff berth a week prior in a win or go home match against the Lincoln Trojans. However, the step up in competition against the Pride was a little too high on the night.
The Pride came into the tie as the No. 3 seed and on the back of a 25-match win streak in all competitions. The hosts went 29-2 overall on the season, including an undefeated (10-0) Central California Athletic League (CCAL) campaign.
The Wolf Pack had their work cut out for them, there was no two ways about it. West head coach Derek Sundquist believes that Pitman’s credentials impacted his players in the build up to their long-awaited postseason return.
“We came out a little timid,” he said. “I think their record set the tone all week and it felt like we were already playing catch up. I tried to remind the girls of the Deer Valley Tournament earlier this year, where we were very loose and just played for fun and did really well.
“I tried to get them to replicate that feeling and just enjoy the game but Pitman came out and executed their game plan and took advantage of our holes all night.”
The mental side of things makes up for half the battle and the Pride ensured they pounced on any glimmer of hesitation that West showed them. The hosts came out strong and sent a loud statement with a 25-7 win in the first set.
That indeed did set the tone and if the Wolf Pack felt like they were playing catch up before the match, now it was a real mountain they had to climb.
In the end, they came up short. However, the team established a certain character that they held themselves accountable to all season long and in that fashion, they fought admirably to make it interesting despite Pitman having control of proceedings.
The hosts took the second set 25-12 and the third 25-14. As the third seed, they did what they were supposed to do. Sundquist was not too down on himself in the aftermath. Now that it’s all said and done, nobody can take this season away from this Wolf Pack squad. They forged a new path for the upcoming groups. They broke the playoff curse.
“I told the girls that we were playing with house money here,” Sundquist said. “That was where we were at because my goal going into the season was just to win more than last year. So, to make the playoffs was a bonus.”
That was the mantra all season long. However, the players did not want to settle for just more wins. They wanted to write their names into the history books and take the program back into the postseason and they fought for every ball to make it happen. That in itself is a success story.
West was led by senior hitter Mansesa Lumas throughout the fall campaign and once again at Pitman. Lumas had seven kills and a block on Tuesday. Senior hitter Franchesca Paz had three kills. Senior right-side Evelyn Orozco had two. Senior setter Kaitlyn Armstrong had a kill and 11 assists. Senior middle Maya Gill served up one ace.
