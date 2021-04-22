Varsity girls: Tracy 3, Lodi 0
Tracy High’s volleyball team had its senior night, the final home match in a shortened season, on Tuesday in the Bill Swenson Gymnasium at Tracy High. Three girls who played their final home match were four-year varsity setter Natalie Laiolo, four-year varsity libero Dharshini Sridharan and three-year varsity libero Ariel Reynolds.
The Bulldogs defeated Lodi in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10. Laiolo led the team with 26 assists, five kills and one serving ace. Reynolds had 11 digs and one aces, and Sridharan had four digs and one ace. Also contributing were Chloe Lemons with nine kills and three aces, Kylie Van Os with seven kills and one block, Claire Hamer with five kills and one block, and Alyssa Cargill with three aces and five digs.
Tracy also won the junior varsity match 25-7, 25-7, and the freshman match 25-12, 25-7.
Varsity boys: Tracy 3, Lodi 0
The Bulldogs defeated visiting Lodi in three sets on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17. Ye Oo led the Tracy team with 11 kills, and Jason Jeong and Seth Price each scored four serving aces.
Varisty girls: Stockton Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Millennium team traveled to Stockton on Tuesday and finished with a 3-0 loss to Stockton Christian, with scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 in Stockton Christian’s favor.
Junior Madysen Mah-Bishop scored five kills for the Falcons, junior Sasha Lang scored four serving aces and had 17 assists and four digs, senior Mialena Orlanes scored four kills, and seniors Kaleena and Aleecia Orlanes had three kills each.
Varsity girls: Big Valley Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Millennium girls lost their match in three sets against visiting Big Valley Christian on Friday at Kimball High. Big Valley Christian won it with scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-18. Leading contributors for the Falcons included senior Hannah Reyes with four kills, senior Kaleena Orlanes with three kills, junior Sasha Lang with 11 assists, three aces and four digs, senior Manreet Atwal with three aces and senior Mialena Orlanes with four blocks.
