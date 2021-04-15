The Bulldogs and Jaguars slugged it out on Monday at Kimball High, with Tracy taking a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning and Kimball coming back to tie it up 6-6 at the end of seven to put the game into extra innings. Tracy came up with three more runs in the top of the eighth but the Jaguars kept on hitting the ball in the bottom of the eighth.
Senior Leah Richardson faced a 1-2 count with two out and two runners on base and sent the ball over the fence for the walk-off home run and the 11-9 win.
“Our passion and fight is like no other. These girls play confident for a very young team. The girls know we take the game one pitch at a time and it is never over until the final out is made,” Coach Justin Bigler said. “Richardson proved that against a great Tracy team. Any time we can beat a great team like Tracy, it is a good day for our team as they are one of the best around.”
Richardson went three-for-five for the day with four RBIs. Freshman Elisa Duarte also drove in four runs with a triple and a single, and senior Cheli Navarette, junior Mackenzie Sorenson and freshman Olivia Rinker batted in runs.
Kimball freshman pitcher Allie Vincent gave up 13 hits and nine runs, six of them earned, over eight inning.
Tracy’s leading batters included seniors Aaliyah Jenkins and Ashley Sansoni and juniors Lexy Melo, Vanessa Lang and Janelle Bergmann with two hits each, and senior Danica Larwill also had a hit and batted in two runs.
Tracy junior pitcher Hannah Schaller struck out 13 batters as she allowed 11 hits and 11 runs, including seven earned runs, over 7 2/3 innings.
Central Catholic 10, Kimball 0
Central Catholic collected 13 base hits for a 10-0 mercy rule win in five innings on Wednesday at Kimball High. Seniors Leah Richardson and Itzel Montoya and sophomore Sophia Coronado got the Jaguars’ only hits.
Freshman starting pitcher Allie Vincent gave up 12 hits and 10 runs, including seven earned runs, over four innings, and freshman Cassandra Duke pitched an inning and gave up two hits and no runs.
Edison 8, Mountain House 2
The Edison Vikings scored in the late innings to overcome the Mountain House Mustangs 8-2 on Monday in Stockton. Senior Liana Trinh, junior Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass, sophomore Kaiya Simmons and freshman Marissa Donohoue all had hits for the Mustangs.
Senior pitcher Alejandra Emerson allowed seven hits and four runs, two of them earned, while striking out five batters over five innings, and sophomore Brooke Carpenter pitched one inning and allowed five hits and four runs while striking out two batters.
Lodi 14, Tracy 5
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning on April 8 at the Tracy Sports Complex. The Lodi Flames scored in the third inning and cut Tracy’s lead to 5-3 by the end of the fifth, and then rallied for four runs in the sixth and seven more runs in the seventh to bring the Flames the 14-5 win.
Senior Aaliyah Jenkins was Tracy’s leading batter, going four-for-four including a home run and a double. Senior Maddie McElley also had a base hit and batted in two runs, senior Ashley Sansoni hit a sacrifice fly and seniors Kaela Jones and Danica Larwill also had base hits.
Junior starting pitcher Hannah Schaller gave up seven hits and three runs, one of them earned, over 5 1/3 innings, and Jones allowed eight hits and 11 runs over 1 2/3 innings.
East Union 7, Kimball 4
The Jaguars quickly overcame East Union’s early 3-1 lead on April 8 in Manteca, but in the fourth inning the East Union Lancers rallied and made it a 7-3 game, with Kimball scoring one more run the fifth inning.
The Jaguars totaled 11 hits, including two each for senior Leah Richardson, junior Mackenzie Sorenson, sophomore Sophia Coronado and freshman Olivia Rinker.
Freshman pitcher Allie Vincent gave up 10 hits and seven runs, including four earned runs, over six innings.
