This past weekend saw the Tracy High boys varsity water polo team travel to Oakdale to compete in the De Long Tournament. The Bulldogs went 2-2, beating Atwater and Nevada Union and losing to Golden West and Oakmont.
Golden West 13, Tracy 9
The ‘Dogs kicked off the tournament on Friday with a loss to the Trailblazers of Visalia. The Blazers got off to a 5-2 start in the first quarter and Tracy could never go on enough of a run to gain and maintain a lead.
Golden West led 7-6 at half time and put together a 4-2 third quarter to pull away. They were able to hold off the ‘Dogs in the fourth to seal the win. Tracy were led by senior Jacob Herren with four goals, four assists, and three steals in the game. Senior Tyler Pahulu had three goals.
Senior Bryant Martinez chipped in with three assists. Senior Benjamin Melendez had two goals and an assist. Senior goalie Dylan Silvera had eight saves.
Tracy 15, Atwater 8
The ‘Dogs bounced back and evened out their record right away by beating the Falcons before the end of Day 1. Tracy enjoyed a number of fruitful attacking performances and were able to secure an important, confidence boosting result.
The Bulldogs were led by Herren again with nine goals, five assists and four steals. Martinez was bright with three goals, six assists, and three steals. Melendez chipped in with two goals and a couple of assists.
Senior Julian Penrod-Holloway had a goal in the match. Pahulu chipped in with an assist. Silvera and senior Nick Aquino shared the goal tending duties, allowing four goals each. Silvera made four saves, Aquino had six.
Tracy 18, Nevada Union 12
The ‘Dogs brought some momentum into Day 2 and kicked off Saturday with a thrilling, high scoring win over the Miners of Grass Valley.
It was another complete team performance on offense with a number of players putting up meaningful numbers in front of the opposing goal. Martinez was excellent in the creation department with five assists to go along with one goal and two steals.
Herren scored a team high eight goals to go along with four assists and three steals. Melendez chipped in with a couple of goals and three assists. Senior Peter Perea recorded his first contributions of the tournament with two goals and two assists.
Senior Thomas Metge also made his first appearance of the weekend against the Miners, scoring a goal and adding three assists and a steal. Penrod-Holloway scored two goals. Pahulu had two goals and an assist. Silvera made eight saves to keep the ‘Dogs ahead.
Oakmont 22, Tracy 14
The Bulldogs put a wrap on the tournament with another high scoring, entertaining match in a loss to the Oakmont Vikings of Roseville.
The shootout could’ve swung either way in stages but the Vikings had enough to outlast their opposition and continue their excellent second half of the season.
Herren ended an outstanding individual weekend with nine goals, four assists, and three steals. Martinez, Melendez and Metge were also in the goals with one each. Martinez added four assists and a steal. Melendez and Metge had two assists each.
Perea chipped in with two goals, two assists, and one steal against the Vikings. Silvera and Aquino once again shared the net minding duties with the former allowing 14 goals and the latter giving up eight. Silvera made six saves to Aquino’s eight.
