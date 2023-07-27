Stockton’s Big Valley 18u boys water polo team – featuring Tracy High alum Jake Herren – competed and secured 15th place at the National Junior Olympics in Orange County this week.
The tournament took place from July 20-23 and Big Valley found themselves in a pool of 48 teams in the Silver Bracket of the Classic Division. The squad was ranked 15th heading into the tournament.
The players went 5-3 over the course of the four days, maintaining their prior ranking with a 15th place finish. Big Valley recorded wins against Central Valley United (17-9), Maverick (12-9), 680 Blue (8-6), Rancho Tsunami (13-8) and a 15-15 thriller against El Camino Black A to end the tournament with a shootout victory.
The team was led by Marschal Grin with Tracy High’s Tahnee Trew as one of his assistants.
Herren, who is set to play for the San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs in the fall, performed well and chipped in with 12 goals, 8 assists, 7 exclusions drawn, 6 field blocks and 5 steals to officially cap off his high school career on a high.
In the Big Valley goal, Lodi High senior Evan Petersen made 94 saves and allowed 81 goals while also recording 8 assists. The team was led in scoring by St. Mary’s duo of Nathan Rasmussen and Andrew Donlon with 19 goals apiece.
Rasmussen added 8 assists, 3 exclusions drawn and 13 steals to his tally. Donlon chipped in with 10 assists and 10 steals. Lincoln’s Jesse Reidt had 14 goals, 8 assists and 5 steals.
All but three members of the current team are set to return to compete at next year’s National Junior Olympics which are set to be hosted at a soon to be confirmed Northern California venue.
