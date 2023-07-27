big valley water polo

Big Valley 18u boys water polo team after competing at the national junior Olympics in Orange County earlier this week. 

 Courtesy of James Herren

Stockton’s Big Valley 18u boys water polo team – featuring Tracy High alum Jake Herren – competed and secured 15th place at the National Junior Olympics in Orange County this week.

The tournament took place from July 20-23 and Big Valley found themselves in a pool of 48 teams in the Silver Bracket of the Classic Division. The squad was ranked 15th heading into the tournament.

