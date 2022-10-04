The Mountain House varsity girls’ and boys’ water polo teams recorded a pair of wins in their double header against the Lathrop Spartans on Sept. 29 in Lathrop.
The Lady Mustangs came out 14-10 victors over their counterparts to win their third straight in Western Athletic Conference play. This comes on the back of a rough, 1-3 start. They are now sitting at 4-3 in the league.
The Mustangs’ active hands were one of the keys to victory with the visitors notching up a total of 22 steals against the Spartans. Seniors Harsini Prakash and Eesha Kolikineni led in that department with six each. Kolikineni also had three goals in the game, Prakash added two assists.
Senior Dominique Nazareno led the Mustangs on offense with five goals and four assists. She was also active on defense with three steals. Junior Isabella Morales chipped in with four steals of her own to go with one goal and one assist.
Junior Bria Eaquinto added two goals and an assist to the solid offensive display, along with a couple of steals. Freshman Elissa Retes and junior Michelle David had a goal each.
In goal, freshman duo Brookelyn Watson and Katelyn Wiedner allowed five goals each. Watson made one save on the day, Wiedner had two stops.
On the boys side, the Mustangs ran out 17-5 victors to cap off a Mountain House sweep on the road. The visitors kept their hosts quiet, not allowing a single goal until the second quarter. In the outstanding defensive showing, senior Henry Osburn blocked the lone Spartan shot attempt in the opening frame.
Overall, Osburn blocked two Lathrop shots and chipped in with a goal from in between the sticks. Senior Aidan Larson, who also shared goaltending duties, had three blocks and only allowed a goal in each quarter he played. Sophomore Caden Busuttil had two blocks, one steal, and one goal in the win. The Mustangs are now 5-2 in WAC.
