The Mountain House varsity girls’ and boys’ water polo teams recorded a pair of wins in their double header against the Lathrop Spartans on Sept. 29 in Lathrop.

The Lady Mustangs came out 14-10 victors over their counterparts to win their third straight in Western Athletic Conference play. This comes on the back of a rough, 1-3 start. They are now sitting at 4-3 in the league.

