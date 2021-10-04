Varsity girls: Mountain House 13, Lathrop 7
The Mountain House girls shut out Lathrop in the first quarter and held the lead the rest of the way for a 13-7 win at home on Monday, the Mustangs’ third Western Athletic Conference win.
Junior Dominque Nazareno led the Mountain House offense with five goals for the day, sophomore Bria Eaquinto and senior Soo-Ann Kim scored three goals each and senior Marina Ayad and junior Trinity Montes each scored a goal.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 13, Lathrop 8
The Mustangs came out dominant in their home match against Lathrop on Monday. Mountain House took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and stayed in the lead the rest of the way for the 13-8 win.
Juniors Caleb Busuttil and Daakshesh Thangavel and sophomore Preston Wiedner scored four goals each, and sophomore Mohit Mahajan added a goal.
Varsity girls: Ceres 16, Mountain House 8
After a close first quarter the Ceres Bulldogs took control for a 9-3 halftime lead over the Mountain House Mustangs on Sept. 29 at Mountain House High.
Sophomore Bria Eaquinto and junior Dominque Nazareno scored three goals each, and senior Soo-Ann Kim and junior Harsini Prakash also scored for the Mustangs.
Junior varsity girls: Mountain House 11, Ceres 6
The Mustangs junior varsity girls squad jumped out to a 9-2 halftime lead on the way to an 11-6 victory on Sept. 29 at Mountain House High. Freshman Julia Sorensen and sophomore Isabella Morales scored three goals each for the Mustangs, freshman Neha Anadure scored two goals and freshmen Talya Siv and Mimiko Ye and junior Desirae Aquino each scored a goal.
Varsity girls: Los Banos 17, Mountain House 8
The Mountain House girls fell behind early in their game at Los Banos High on Sept. 30, with Los Banos taking an 8-3 lead at the half on the way to a 17-8 win. Offensive leaders for the Mustangs included senior Maya Sharma with three goals, junior Trinity Montes with two goals, and seniors Marina Ayad and Soo-Ann Kim and sophomore Bria Eaquinto with one goal each.
