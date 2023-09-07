The Mountain House High boys water polo team took care of business in their home opener last Thursday, taking down the Tracy High Bulldogs 19-7.

The Mustangs took an early lead quickly and were up 9-4 after two quarters. They went on to further establish their control of the game when they extended their lead to 15-6 after three. The hosts were led by juniors Caden Busuttil and Isaac Hashimi with 4 goals apiece.

