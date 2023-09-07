The Mountain House High boys water polo team took care of business in their home opener last Thursday, taking down the Tracy High Bulldogs 19-7.
The Mustangs took an early lead quickly and were up 9-4 after two quarters. They went on to further establish their control of the game when they extended their lead to 15-6 after three. The hosts were led by juniors Caden Busuttil and Isaac Hashimi with 4 goals apiece.
Busuttil also added an assist to his tally. Senior Preston Wiedner contributed all over with 3 goals and 3 assists. In between the sticks, sophomore goalie Samuel Witham allowed three goals and made 6 saves.
Sophomore Jacob Hashimi allowed four goals and also made 6 saves.
For the battling ‘Dogs, sophomore Colby Dorn led with 3 goals. Junior Alejandro Melendez chipped in with two.
The Bulldogs girls team won 17-10 earlier on the same day. Senior wing Yuzar Oo put Tracy on her back with a dominant offensive display. She scored 8 goals to lead. Senior Skylar Payne chipped in with five to help the Bulldogs control the game. Senior goalie Abigail Sette had 6 saves.
The West High girls water polo team defeated local rivals Kimball High 13-6 at home to score their second win of the season (2-1) last Thursday.
The Wolf Pack was in control from start to finish and did not let the Jaguars get close after the second quarter. The hosts were led by junior Athena Pastran with 6 goals. Senior Vianna Dayeh and Kayla Haliczer and junior Aaliyah Garcia scored 2 goals each.
The Kimball boys team put away the Wolf Pack 21-12 later the same day to pick up their first win of the fall.
