The Mountain House girls water polo team produced an excellent second half display on Tuesday enroute to defeating the Pacheco Panthers at home to improve to 5-7 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Up 5-3 after two quarters, Mountain House needed to up the ante and assert their dominance in the match in order to put the brave Panthers away. They came out of the break with just the type of energy that the doctor ordered.
The Mustangs poured in four goals in each the third and fourth quarters to pull away and bring home an important league victory. The win came on the back of an excellent attacking performance from junior Bria Eaquinto, who had two goals and eight assists.
Senior Dominique Nazareno chipped in with four goals, one assist and a steal on the day. Senior Harsini Prakash was busy with four goals and four steals. Senior Eesha Kolikineni contributed with one goal and five steals.
Junior goalie Katelyn Wiedner had an outstanding second half allowing just two of the five goals. She also had 10 saves on the day. Junior Michelle David scored two goals.
The Mustangs have two more games remaining – both at home – and need to win out in a last ditch attempt at securing a playoff berth.
