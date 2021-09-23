Varsity boys: Freedom 18, Mountain House 6
The Freedom team jumped out to a 7-2 first quarter lead and continued to outscore the Mustangs on the way to an 18-6 win for Freedom High on Tuesday at Mountain House High. Junior Daakshesh Thangavel led the Mountain House offense with three goals, junior Cameron Valentine scored two goals and junior Caleb Busuttil also scored a goal.
Mountain House won the junior varsity boys game 11-7, with sophomore Mohit Mahajan scoring 10 of the Mustangs’ 11 goals, and freshman Caden Busuttil scoring the other.
Varsity girls: McNair 14, Mountain House 4
The Mountain House girls hosted McNair High of Stockton on Tuesday, with McNair keeping the Mustangs scoreless for most of the first half and holding a 10-1 lead going into the second half. The teams played an even match after that. Senior Maya Sharma scored two goals for the Mustangs, and junior Dominque Nazareno and sophomore Isabella Morales each scored a goal.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 9, Beyer 6
After a close first half the Mustang boys took control over their Western Athletic Conference match against visiting Beyer High on Wednesday at Mountain House High. Beyer led 2-0 after the first half, but the Mustangs came back to make it a 3-3 game at the half and then shut down the Beyer offense in the third quarter on the way to the 9-6 win.
Junior Daakshesh Thangavel scored four goals on 10 attempts, sophomore Preston Wiedner scored two goals and juniors Carter Stout, Siraj Tej and Winston Schenck scored a goal each. Schenck also had four steals, and junior goalies Aidan Larson and Henry Osborn had two boals each.
Varsity girls: Beyer 16, Mountain House 3
The visiting Beyer team took an early lead and held a 10-2 lead over the Mustangs on Wednesday at Mountain House High. Beyer continued to stay in control for the 16-3 win. Senior Soo-Ann Kim, junior Harsini Prakash and sophomore Bria Eaquinto scored the Mustangs’ goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.