The week of Sept. 26 saw the Tracy High varsity boys water polo team split a double header, first losing 15-10 to the Lodi Flames at home on Sept. 27.

The Bulldogs had started Tri-City Athletic League play at 1-2 and looked to bounce back on the arrival of the Flames. However, their visitors were just able to outlast them on the day to set up a high-pressure rivalry match against the West High Wolf Pack for Tracy later in the week.

