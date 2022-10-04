The week of Sept. 26 saw the Tracy High varsity boys water polo team split a double header, first losing 15-10 to the Lodi Flames at home on Sept. 27.
The Bulldogs had started Tri-City Athletic League play at 1-2 and looked to bounce back on the arrival of the Flames. However, their visitors were just able to outlast them on the day to set up a high-pressure rivalry match against the West High Wolf Pack for Tracy later in the week.
The Flames were able to build a 6-2 advantage through the first two quarters and the hosts would not be able to get close enough to catch them for the rest of the game, despite scoring eight goals in the third and fourth periods.
Senior Jacob Herren led the Bulldogs on the day with five goals, three assists and five steals. He was aided by sophomore Julian Penrod-Holloway, who was the second-best scorer with two goals. Seniors Peter Perea, Benjamin Melendez, and Thomas Metge chipped in with a goal each. In goal, senior Dylan Silvera allowed 15 goals and made 12 saves.
The Bulldogs turned around and put on a dominant display against their cross-town rivals just 48 hours later to get back into the win column with an all important TCAL win on Sept. 29.
Tracy did not leave much of a page unturned against West, putting the Wolf Pack to the sword with relative ease. The offense has been the team’s pillar all season and they shined once again with Herren leading the way.
Herren ended the game with eight goals and six assists. To that he added three steals. He was supported by Metge with five goals and two assists. Senior Bryant Martinez filled the stat sheet with two goals, three assists and four steals.
Perea pulled strings with four assists and three steals. Melendez added a goal, three assists and three steals. Silvera chipped in with a goal and two assists on a terrific night of offensive fireworks to improve the record to 2-3.
