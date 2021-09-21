Varsity girls: Tracy 15, Pittsburg 5
The Tracy High girls water polo team (5-0) traveled to Pittsburg High School on Sept. 16 for a non-League match, defeating Pittsburg 15-5.
Senior Sydney Busevac and juniors Lillian Gunther and Ariana Munoz each scored goals in the first quarter to get Tracy off to a 6-2 lead, and junior Jillian Fry scored four more goals in the second quarter, with another from senior Ellie Moore, to put Tracy Up 11-2 at the half. Fry finished the game with five goals, Gunther totaled and sophomore Yuzar Oo also scored a goal.
Leading Tracy’s defense were juniors Sophia Myers and Melanie Couch, and sophomore Abigail Riley, who ensured Pittsburg was limited in their ability to shoot on goal with their dominant defense. Junior Makena Martinez played goalie, making several saves, and leading the team in assists.
Varsity boys: Tracy 14, Pittsburg 5
Tracy’s varsity boys took an early lead, going up 5-3 in the first quarter and holding a 7-5 lead at the half before the Bulldog defense shut down Pittsburg in the second half on Sept. 16 in Pittsburg.
Junior Jacob Herren scored three goals for the Bulldogs, juniors Bryant Martinez and Benjamin Melendez scored two goals each, and senior Brett Morris, juniors Paden Amos, Kanoa Stoddard, Anthony Blake and Tyler Pahulu sophomore Miles Cannon and freshman Julian Penrod-Holloway also scored goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.