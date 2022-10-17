The Tracy High boys’ varsity water polo team had a solid week coming out of the Dixon Jamboree last weekend, going 2-0 against Bear Creek and Tokay to sweep their weekly schedule.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Homeless man steals truck in for a wash
- Death notices Oct. 14
- Linne Road home heavily damaged in Monday morning fire
- Death notices Oct. 7
- Grandfather makes sure cherished motorcycle stays in the family
- Police Log: Resident reports vandalism with campaign sign theft
- Maria Valenzuela hired as CEO of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce
- Tracy celebrates first-ever Pride event
- Businessman’s donation will bring coalitions home purchase over the finish line
- Nibbs shines again but mistakes cost Wolf Pack in Flames loss
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
Featured Events
–
Free
Come join us for an afternoon of family fun at Lammersville's Annual Harvest Carnival and Car Show! Th… Read moreLammersville Elementary Annual Harvest Carnival and Car Show
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 27
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 11
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.