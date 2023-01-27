J.J. Jones III — West High alum and former member of the Wolf Pack football team — has officially declared for the NFL Draft following the completion of his final year of eligibility at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level with the New Mexico State Aggies.
Jones was a star for the Wolf Pack before moving on to compete at the NCAA D1 level with the Dartmouth Big Green.
Two Ivy League championships later, he opted to play out his extra year of eligibility — granted to him as a result of the pandemic — at his father’s alma mater, NMSU. There, Jones helped the Aggies to a win in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.
In total, Jones was a part of three winning seasons in his five years as a collegiate athlete. Speaking of his accomplishments, the tight end was beaming with happiness and could not express enough gratitude for the opportunities given to him.
“I’m very happy and proud of what the team was able to accomplish,” he told the Tracy Press. “I’m very proud and excited to have finished my college career the way I did. I was very blessed by God to have gone to two schools and to have won at both. I’m very thankful for that.”
Jones was a reliable contributor throughout his college career — both on offense and special teams — and despite being a little nervous ahead of entering the draft process, he feels as though his experiences have prepared him to take the next step.
“There are little nerves involved but that’s because you care,” Jones said. “I’m excited and ready for where the next step is going to take me.
“I’ve already been training very hard and as long as I do that and trust in God and trust in the abilities that he blessed me with, I will be given an opportunity. And when I get that opportunity, I will take it and run with it as far as my body will let me.”
Jones has been through it all as an athlete up to this point. From the lowest of the lows and shining bright as a member of not always competitive high school teams, to the highest of the highs and hoisting trophies above his head at the end of championship games.
His mindset and determination to succeed are what sets him apart from other athletes. The way he embraces whatever culture and locker room he enters could make him an interesting proposition for several NFL rosters come Draft Day in April.
However, Jones is certainly not getting ahead of himself. He’s aware that there is quite a journey still ahead of him. But his drive is sourced from deep within his roots and sometimes just wanting it more is enough to be given a chance.
“It would mean the world to me (to play in the NFL), but I’m also thinking what it would mean to other people,” he said. “Obviously, I have a personal mission of making it but at the end of the day, everyone has a motivation and a part of mine is wanting to prove doubters wrong.
“Ultimately, my real mission and the message I want to get across from making it is to serve as an example for people in Tracy and the 209, but also for kids everywhere who are not the biggest, who are not five-star with 30 offers, or they’re coming from a small or losing school. I just want to show them a real-world example of someone that they can look up to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.