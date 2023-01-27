J.J. Jones III gearing up for NFL draft

West alum J.J. Jones III pictured after winning the Quick Lane Bowl as a member of the New Mexico State Aggies on Dec. 26.

 Courtesy of J.J. Jones

J.J. Jones III — West High alum and former member of the Wolf Pack football team — has officially declared for the NFL Draft following the completion of his final year of eligibility at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level with the New Mexico State Aggies.

Jones was a star for the Wolf Pack before moving on to compete at the NCAA D1 level with the Dartmouth Big Green.

