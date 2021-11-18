James Jones III, center, of Tracy, West High Class of 2017, is a senior tight end on the Dartmouth football team that will play for its second consecutive Ivy League title this weekend. Jones is pictured here with Rashaad Cooper, left, Kimball High Class of 2015 and Dartmouth College Class of 2019, and Alfred Robinson, right, West High Class of 2020. They went to Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 30 to watch Big Green defeat Harvard 20-17. Big Green (8-1, 5-1 Ivy) is tied for first place with Princeton (8-1, 5-1 Ivy), which Dartmouth defeated 31-7 on Nov. 5. Tomorrow Big Green will play Brown University (2-7, 1-5 Ivy) in Providence, R.I., in the final game of Ivy League play for a chance to claim the Ivy League title outright. Princeton, which will play Penn University tomorrow, also has chance to win the Ivy League title outright or share the title with Dartmouth, and Harvard (7-2, 4-2 Ivy) and Yale (5-4, 4-2 Ivy), have a chance to grab a share of the title.

