West High alumnus J.J. Jones III, class of 2017, now a senior at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, is featured on the cover of the summer 2020 edition of Winds of Change, the magazine of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.
Jones is attending Dartmouth on a football scholarship and studies mechanical engineering, minoring in Native American studies. The American Indian Science and Engineering Society profiled Jones for the most recent edition of its magazine, highlighting his Navajo heritage.
Jones’ paternal grandmother is full-blooded Navajo and grew up on the Navajo Reservation in northeastern Arizona. Through her influence Jones became involved with the Navajo Nation and has visited the reservation many times to visit relatives and sacred lands and participate in cultural ceremonies.
In addition to his personal history and his path to college by way of West High’s football and baseball teams, the society also delves into Jones’ growing interest in Native American studies while at Dartmouth, and his connections with other Dartmouth students who have Indigenous roots.
Jones studied at West’s Space and Engineering Academy, where he earned a 4.33 GPA, and was part of an offensive line that led West to the playoffs in his junior year. In his senior year, he earned West’s John C. Kimball Award, the top award for West football players, and committed to Dartmouth, where he is now a 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end for the Big Green football team.
Dartmouth competes in the Ivy League, which announced Wednesday that schools will not engage in intercollegiate sports this fall because of COVID-19 and the travel and social distancing restrictions required to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
