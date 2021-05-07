West 63, Edison 60
The West High Wolf Pack basketball team traveled to Stockton on Tuesday for a 63-60 win over the Edison Vikings.
Edison jumped out to a 10-2 lead. West’s Braden Crawford, Pio Buatavatava and Mckye Valdez were strong on the inside and West was quick on defense, but the Vikings continued to out-rebound the Pack to stay in the lead through the first half.
Travis Torain scored 11 points for West in the third quarter, helping put the Pack in the lead, and Simeon Sims played lock-down defense to keep West in control. Joel Romero and Parmeet Gill contributed 3-point shots, and Isaiah Carroll and Jaelin Butler sank their free throws at the end to seal the win for West.
Lincoln 69, Tracy 38
The Tracy High boys opened their shortened season with a 69-38 loss at home to Lincoln High.
The teams started off with a competitive first quarter and were tied 8-8 before Lincoln took the lead and held it for the rest of the night, pulling ahead 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and leading 31-19 at the half.
The Bulldogs kept up a steady pace into the second half, cutting Lincoln’s lead to 35-29 before the Trojans continued to force turnovers to extend their lead. Lincoln took over in the fourth quarter, outscoring Tracy 23-9 in the fourth to seal the 69-38 win.
Tracy’s scoring leader was junior Logan Hoock with 16 points, and sophomore D.J. Jones scored nine points and collected seven rebounds, while senior Tyler Sauceda pulled in 10 rebounds.
Tracy coach Junior Cueva said that the shortened season has given the Bulldogs, with Jones and Sauceda the only returning varsity players, little time to form into a cohesive unit. Basketball has been one of the last sports to get approval under COVID-19 guidelines, meaning that the Bulldogs will get in one game against each Tri-City Athletic League opponent.
“We got the thumbs up April 12, but we had a couple guys in football and a couple guys who missed the COVID test, so that puts you out about a week. We’ve probably had six solid practices before today,” he said, adding that Friday’s game was the first time the team has played against a full-court press.
“You can’t really see live press in six practices, but we got within 5 or 6 coming out of the half. We came into the locker room down by 12 against a really good team.”
Lathrop 75, Mountain House 72
The Mountain House Mustangs lost a close contest at home on Friday, 75-72 to the Lathrop Spartans.
Junior Dexter Francis was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with 24 points, including three 3-point shots. Senior Nikko Rodriguez scored 20 points, including eight of eight free throws, Senior Harbir Brar also hit three 3-point shots and totaled 11 points, and senior Jordan Lawrence scored 10 points.
Modesto Christian 71, West 43
The West boys opened their season at Modesto Christian High on Friday, taking a 71-43 loss to the Crusaders. Cold shooting from the starts, with seven missed 3-point attempts, allowed the Crusaders take control early. West’s returning seniors Simeon Sims, Isaiah Carroll and Parmeet Gill played hard to set the pace for the Wolf Pack.
Mountain House 70, Lathrop 66
The Lathrop Spartans held a 17-14 first quarter lead over the Mountain House Mustangs to start their game in Lathrop on April 29, and by the half the Spartans were ahead 36-28.
The Mustang offense came out fired up in the second half, outscoring the Spartans 28-16 in the third quarter and the Mountain House team held on for the 70-66 win.
Senior Jordan Lawrence led the Mustang offense with 21 points, including six of eight free throws. Junior Dexter Francis added 17 points, senior Nikko Rodriguez scored 13 points and junior Charles Bivens added 12 points.
