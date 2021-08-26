West Coast Soccer Club of Tracy is back in action after an extended period of COVID-forced cancelations of games and tournaments.
West Coast sent three Girls Academy level teams to the Surf Invitational Tournament, held Aug. held Aug. 14 and 15 at River Island Soccer Complex in Lathrop.
“I’m really proud of our teams, it’s been a long time coming to be able to play in local tournaments and this event gives us a solid foundation to build from for our upcoming league play” says Coach Troy Dayak.
West Coast Krossfire 06 under-16 girls beat Valley Surf (2-0), Peninsula Surf (3-0) and Santa Rosa (4-0) in group play and defeated SF Aftershock 3-2 in the final. Forward Payton Hoover and Tracy High freshman Ava Coverdale led the team on offense and team captain Adriana Paneda and Jariah Indalecio and Fayth DeLong both from Tracy, were their team’s defensive standouts.
In the U19 age group, West Coast Wicked 04 girls finished at the top of group play defeating Butte United (2-0), Blues FC (3-2) and Roseville (4-0). Wicked claimed the tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Juventus. The team’s three captains earned MVP honors, including Bailey Gualco from Tracy High and Anaya Shelton as they teamed up for multiple goals, and Kimball High’s Allyson “Taz” Thompson secured the defense.
West Coast 05 Wildkatz made it to the finals in the U17 age group, finishing first in bracket play after they tied Ceres Earthquakes (2-2), defeated Almaden FC (7-0) and beat San Jose Surf (2-1), but lost 2-0 to Sporting GA in the final. Midfielder Savannah Cordero from Tracy High and defender Jordan Sawyer from Kimball High were among the Wildkatz standouts.
