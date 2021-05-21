West Coast Soccer is getting ready to add a few more Tracy-based teams this summer.
On Monday coaches gathered at Legacy Fields to hold tryouts for players ages 7 to 17.
Tracy High coaches Phil Kalis and Nate Perry, who also coach with West Coast Soccer founder Troy Dayak, led the tryouts, which will lead to the formation of competitive teams in Nor Cal Premiere Soccer, Region 8, which covers the Central Valley. Prior to last spring West Coast Soccer was sanctioned under Region 3, and the new certification makes West Coast Soccer a sanctioned club in both the Bay Area and Central Valley.
“It’s not a new program, it’s just that West Coast has been approved through Region 8, so we’re trying to essentially just give as many kids a chance to play as possible,” Kalis said. “West Coast is a really, really strong competitive program, especially with Troy’s leadership. We’re trying to build out some teams that practice and play in Tracy and give kids a chance to play at a really high level.”
Kalis led about 20 girls in the 2011-2014 birth-year age group through drills while Perry ran the about 40 boys in the 2009-2014 group through drills. They expected a group of older girls later in the afternoon, and planned to continue tryouts on Wednesday and next week as well.
Kalis said by that time they’ll have an idea of how many new teams could be formed. They would begin playing tournaments and Nor Cal Premiere Fall League by late summer.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
