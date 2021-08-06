The West High football program is off to a rough start. Less than a week after practices officially began on July 26, the varsity head coach resigned, and it looked like there was not enough interest among student-athletes to sustain a varsity football team.
“Basically there were questions about our numbers,” said Casey Wichman, West High’s new athletic director. “Everything about COVID last year kind of trickled into this season, it seems, and the issue with our varsity team was just low numbers.”
Wichman also confirmed that Scott Behnam, who has coached football, soccer and softball at West High, and is also the school’s activities director and leadership class advisor, will lead the program on an interim basis, including serving as interim head coach for the varsity team.
Former head coach Steve Anastasio, who led the team through the shortened 2020-21 season in the spring, confirmed on Monday that he had resigned from the coaching job for personal reasons.
Wichman said that enough players had come out to fill a junior varsity team, but California Interscholastic Federation/Sac-Joaquin Section rules state that in order to play varsity football a player must be at least 15 years old, with exceptions made for 14-year-olds who meet certain criteria.
Varsity teams that play Division 1 in CIF/SJS are typically made up of juniors and seniors. Junior varsity teams tend to be mostly sophomores, with some sophomores moving up to varsity if the coaches feel they’re qualified. Schools that have enough players will also field freshman-sophomore teams.
“There was a handful of sophomores who were willing to move up,” Wichman said, but he didn’t want any athletes to feel pressured to play at the higher level if they didn’t have experience with the game. “We didn’t want to require them to move up because we still want to focus on the future of the program as well.”
He added that the high school administration and Tracy Unified School District decided that the minimum number of players for a varsity team would be 22.
“Any less than 22 and you’re putting some kids into uncomfortable situations. If you’re expecting a kid to play every minute and every play, that’s a lot to put a kid for a Friday night. So 22 is the golden number that the district and the site came up with.”
He added that the team recruited players during school registration on Monday and Tuesday. Wichman said that there appeared to be enough interest to reach that 22-player threshold.
This week the varsity and junior varsity teams continued to practice with the expectation of having a full season in front of them, and Behnam confirmed that the team is presently recruiting more players. He added that he must make sure that they have the grades to be eligible and also have approved physical exams before they can play.
He also confirmed that he is the interim head coach but does not intend to seek the permanent position. He said he took the interim job out of respect for the players who came out for the team with the expectation that they’d get in a full season of football after the previous short season.
“A couple of these seniors, our leadership kids, they’ve been on this campus, they’ve given a lot to this campus. They’ve been very selfless, and I felt like I owed it to these seniors to help out,” Behnam said.
“Everyone’s on board: coaches, administration, teachers. We’ve got a lot of teachers helping. The whole West community right now has been coming together to try to make this happen.”
He added that parents of the current team members have also been active in recruiting more players, using Facebook posts to publicize the team’s situation.
“I’m very proud of our parents. Our parents have been putting this on Facebook. Those senior parents are really, really being proactive.”
