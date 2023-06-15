chris inigo

West High senior Chris Inigo won the school's male Athlete of the Year awards after starring for the Wolf Pack's football and baseball teams. 

 Courtesy of West High Athletics

Other than being an outstanding athlete and a credit to both the football and baseball programs at West High, what made graduating senior Chris Inigo an extremely worthy recipient of the male Athlete of the Year award was just how great of a teammate he was.

Often in team sports, you cannot create leaders. Leaders are shaped by their environments on their respective journeys to a high school program. Then, they are either allowed to flourish or they take a back seat and play their role.

