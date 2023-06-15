Other than being an outstanding athlete and a credit to both the football and baseball programs at West High, what made graduating senior Chris Inigo an extremely worthy recipient of the male Athlete of the Year award was just how great of a teammate he was.
Often in team sports, you cannot create leaders. Leaders are shaped by their environments on their respective journeys to a high school program. Then, they are either allowed to flourish or they take a back seat and play their role.
For Inigo, the ability to lead and make those around him better seemingly came quite naturally. His senior year was all about trailblazing. He first impressed as the quarterback for the Wolf Pack football team before taking it to the diamond in the spring. He was a crucial member of both, on and off the field, earning him the top award to cap off his time at the school.
“To be honored as the athlete of the year, I feel a great sense of pride,” Inigo told the Tracy Press. “To be respected by my school, it will be a different feeling to see my name left behind here. I feel even more confident in myself moving forward as my school recognized my character and effort to be a great athlete.”
Inigo’s work ethic and determination to succeed were ever present in the numbers he put up across both sports. Though his teams didn’t have the best campaigns record wise, Inigo did all he could to hang up both of his jerseys with his head held high.
With the athlete of the year honor in mind back in August of last year, Inigo threw for 1,523 yards – eighth best in CIF SJS Division 2 – and placed fifth in D2 in total yards with 1,850 on the football field. He had a total of 12 touchdowns, 8 passing on 126 completions, and averaged 152.3 yards per game.
“Receiving this honor was a part of my mission,” Inigo said. “Accomplishing it only assured me that I am who I aimed to be.”
Out on the diamond, Inigo did a bit of everything for the Wolf Pack. He struck out 16 batters in 15.2 innings pitched on the mound and had an on-base percentage of .405 on offense – third best on the team. He was also third on the team in hits with 16 while knocking in 6 RBIs.
Both of Inigo’s head coaches from the past school year spoke of him, his character, and application with very high praise.
“I’ve coached (Inigo) the last three years and what impressed me the most was that he was willing to do whatever it took for the sake of the team,” said baseball coach David Farfan. “He was not an ‘I’ guy. If we forget about football and baseball, (Inigo) is a good person, a leader, and the type of person who will be successful in life in whatever he chooses to do.”
Preparing for his second season at the helm of the Wolf Pack’s football program in the fall, head coach William Edwards also looked back on his time working with Inigo fondly. As his QB1, Inigo was a solid and reliable extension of his coach out on the field.
“He’s a great young man,” Edwards said. “It was an absolute pleasure to coach him. I only wish we had him an additional year. He will be missed in the football program.”
With his eyes now firmly set on the next chapter of his academic and sports career at the collegiate level in the fall, Inigo took one last opportunity to look back on his time as a member of the Wolf Pack. He touched on some of the biggest lessons that he has learned during his time at the school and how they helped shape his mindset.
“Being in high school, I learned that a lot of other students and athletes do not have the same level of confidence and opportunities,” Inigo said.
“For my senior year, I’ve shot to be the absolute best leader and role model on campus. Seeing my words and actions have positive impacts on other students has been a big step in the process of turning West High into a school that people are proud to attend and put a Wolf Pack uniform on.”
Joining Inigo atop of the summit was female Athlete of the Year, Wolf Pack wrestling star senior Kalila Shrive.
Shrive won the state championship her junior year and turned in another outstanding campaign to see our her high school career despite her title defense being hampered by injuries. She has committed to continue her sports career and education at Menlo College in the fall.
