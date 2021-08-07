At the start of summer Casey Wichman hadn’t planned to increase his responsibilities at West High. But when the school had an opening for a new athletic director, Wichman was up for the challenge.
Wichman replaced physical education teacher Steve Anastasio, who stepped down from the job at the end of the 2020-21 school year after two years in the position. Prior to that, Wichman’s older brother, Steven Wichman, was West’s athletic director for three years before he became an assistant principal at the school in 2019.
Casey Wichman said that for the past six years he had been coaching freshman football, junior varsity baseball and recently became the girls golf coach, all in addition to teaching physical education at West, specializing in strength training.
“I feel like I have plenty of experience in athletics and have seen how the program works. I just feel like I have a lot of offer,” Wichman said. “In the month or so that I’ve taken over this summer, we’ve hired a varsity girls volleyball coach, a varsity boys water polo coach, we’ve hired a varsity cross country coach as well. There’s a lot of good things that are happening.”
Wichman is a 2011 graduate of Tracy High. He was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback during his junior and senior years, including a 2009 season in his junior year where the Bulldogs went 11-1, including a 10-0 regular season and the San Joaquin Athletic Alliance title. In his senior year he earned the 2010 Peter B. Kyne Award and played for the Lions All Star Football team, as did his brother Steven in 2002 and his father Rob in 1978.
Wichman said that that job also comes with a strong support system. He noted that in addition to his brother, West Principal Zachary Boswell is a big advocate of Wolf Pack athletics, and Assistant Principal Annabelle Lee was assigned to oversee athletics.
“I have been just overwhelmed with support from teachers on campus to the coaches, to our admin with Annabelle and Zach helping out,” Wichman said. “Even at the district level anyone I’ve gone to in HR, it’s been a pretty smooth transition.”
