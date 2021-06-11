Tracy Wrestling Club brought back several medals from the California Folkstyle Championships, held Friday and Saturday at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville.
Kolby Dennington was the team’s top performer, taking first place in the 10-and-under boys 84-pound class. He won all four of his matches in a round-robin format, including three by pin and one on a 12-0 major decision.
Hayden Eagan took second place in the boys middle school heavyweight class, he won three of four matches in round robin competition, including two by pin and one on a 9-5 decision.
Jasmine Lund placed third in the girls middle school 110-pound class after she went 1-3 in round-robin competition, with her win a 15-4 major decision.
Fourth-place wrestlers included Dominic Hernandez in the boys middle school 102-pound class, where he went 2-4 in a double-elimination bracket with two wins by pin, and Maddox Lo went 1-3 in a round-robin format in the boys middle school 71-pound class, including a win by pin.
Fifth-place wrestlers included Brock Bogetti in the 12-and-under boys 63/67-pound class with one win by pin, and Jacob Palumbo in the 12-and-under boys 86-pound class. Also competing was Joseph Lund in the 12-and-under boys 74-pound class, where he won two matches by pin in double-elimination, and Kane Taylor, who competed in the middle school boys 83-pound class.
