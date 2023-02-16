West High, Tracy High, and Kimball High schools will all have multiple representatives at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Masters wrestling tournament on Feb. 17-18 in Stockton following outstanding performances in the regional and divisional rounds last week.

The Wolf Pack enjoyed the most fruitful divisional and regional meets in the boys and girls groups respectively with a total of 10 wrestlers securing qualification.

