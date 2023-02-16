West High, Tracy High, and Kimball High schools will all have multiple representatives at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Masters wrestling tournament on Feb. 17-18 in Stockton following outstanding performances in the regional and divisional rounds last week.
The Wolf Pack enjoyed the most fruitful divisional and regional meets in the boys and girls groups respectively with a total of 10 wrestlers securing qualification.
The Pack was led by junior Micah Viloria who took first place in the 122-pounds weight class, defeating Chase Manski of Folsom in the final match. Senior Robert Lopez finished second in the 134 pound division. Senior Kalila Shrive also finished second in the girls 160 pounds class.
West’s Ezra Viloria took 6th place in the 115 pound weight class. Phoenix Lopez and Angel Rodriguez both took 8th place to qualify in the 128 pounds and 154 pounds categories respectively.
Amongst the girls, West’s Gurneet Sanghera and Perla Camacho both took third place in the 143 pounds and 170 pounds categories respectively. Isabel Garcia Lule came 5th in the 101 pounds division and Remus Kubik took 6th at 150 pounds.
The Bulldogs will see five athletes compete at the Stockton Arena with Jason Kim recording a team best 4th place finish in the boys 147 pounds weight class. William Metge took 5th in the 128 pounds division. Noah Porter finished 8th in the 140 pounds class. Darrian Marieiro also qualified in the 152 pounds weight class. Over on the girls side, Elia Revino secured qualification in the 126 pounds division.
Last but not least, two Jaguars will be making the short trip up north over the weekend with Fazal Mohammad representing Kimball in the boys 160 pounds weight class and Honour Durkee set to compete in the girls 131 pounds division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.