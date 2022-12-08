Robert Lopez wins first place at Vista Eagle Invitational

West High senior Robert Lopez wins first place at Vista Eagle Invitational. 

 Courtesy of Sonya Lopez

The West High varsity wrestling team finished sixth out of 26 teams at the Vista Eagle Varsity Invitational in Folsom last Saturday.

West senior Robert Lopez led the Wolf Pack with his first-place finish in the 133 pounds weight class. Lopez went 4-0 on the day and clinched gold with a dominant decision victory over Issac Herrera of Del Oro in the final.

