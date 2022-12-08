The West High varsity wrestling team finished sixth out of 26 teams at the Vista Eagle Varsity Invitational in Folsom last Saturday.
West senior Robert Lopez led the Wolf Pack with his first-place finish in the 133 pounds weight class. Lopez went 4-0 on the day and clinched gold with a dominant decision victory over Issac Herrera of Del Oro in the final.
Lopez won all of his preliminary matchups by fall en route to the first place contest. In the grand finale, he scored a takedown on Herrera in each of the three periods to secure the 6-1 decision victory.
Junior Micah Viloria also contributed to the high team finish by coming second in the 121 pounds division. Viloria went 3-1 on the day, suffering defeat at the last hurdle at the hands of Novato’s Kekoa Madayag via fall.
Similarly to Lopez, Viloria too won all of his prelims en route to the final by fall and was up 5-2 in the final after a takedown and a nearfall in the first period before being pinned for the loss and having to settle for silver.
Elsewhere, freshman Ezra Viloria took fifth place in the 114 pounds weight class and senior Angel Rodriguez took fifth place in the 161 pounds competition.
Viloria went 3-2 on the day and won the fifth place match against Donald Davidson of Rio Linda through an 8-5 decision in an evenly matched contest. Rodrigues finished the meet with a 5-1 record and took fifth place via forfeit.
Junior Xavier Soria rounded off the meet for the Wolf Pack with a sixth-place finish in the 139 pounds weight class. Soria went 2-2 on the day and lost the fifth place match via fall against Romal Sediqi of River City.
