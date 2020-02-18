Six local wrestlers finished among the top eight in their division tournaments this past weekend and will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament.
Tracy High senior Eli Blackwell will make his fourth trip to the Masters tournament after he placed second in the 132-pound bracket at the SJS Division 2 Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at River Valley High School in Yuba City.
Blackwell won three matches in a row — on a technical fall in the first round, a pin in the quarterfinals and a decision in the semifinals — before he lost on a 6-5 decision to defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion Adrian Heras of Turlock High.
One of his Tracy High teammates, sophomore Anthony Nunes (113), went 3-3 for the tournament and placed sixth in his bracket. Tracy High senior Octavio Torres (152) also qualified for Masters by placing seventh in his bracket, going 3-2 for the day including a win by pin in the seventh-place match.
West High’s lone qualifier is freshman Robert Lopez (113), who went 2-3 at the Division 2 tournament and finished in eighth place in his bracket.
Kimball High has two Masters qualifiers who finished in the top eight at the SJS Division 3 tournament Friday and Saturday at Oakdale High.
Senior Mason Salazar placed third in the 162-pound bracket, going 3-1 for the tournament. He won two matches by pin before losing on a decision in the semifinals. He won another match by pin and then defeated Joseph Trinidad of Buhach Colony High on a 10-3 decision.
Kimball High sophomore Conner Burns (222) went 3-2 and placed seventh in his class.
Mountain House High competed at the SJS Division 4 tournament at Beyer High in Modesto on Friday and Saturday. The Mustangs’ top wrestler was senior Isaac Magpoc (152), who placed sixth in his class. Only the top four from SJS Division 4 advance to Masters.
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championships
Friday and Saturday, River Valley High School, Yuba City
Top eight qualify for SJS Masters
Championship
132—Adrian Heras, Turlock, def. Eli Blackwell, Tracy, decision, 6-5.
Fifth place
113—Connor Willey, Bella Vista, def. Anthony Nunes, Tracy, decision, 2-0.
Seventh place
113—Julian Rosales, Pitman, def. Robert Lopez, West, decision.
152—Octavio Torres, Tracy, def. Matias Heredia, Lincoln, fall, 3:21.
Ninth place
120—Devin Moore, Wood, def. Alex Gougousis, Tracy, forfeit.
126—Trent Rodenborn, Gregori, def. Jonathon Uhl, Tracy, default.
138—Dominic Jordan, Roseville, def. Darrian Marieiro, Tracy, decision, 7-0.
145—Maxwell Beachler, Gregori, def. Noah Deneau, Tracy, default.
170—Jesus Martinez, Tokay, def. Nicholas Bronson, Tracy, 7-3 OT.
195—Angel Martinez, Tracy, def. Bryant Lucchesi, Gregori, decision, 8-2.
Consolation semifinals
113—Silverio Godina, Lincoln (Stockton), def. Anthony Nunes, Tracy, decision, 7-2.
Semifinals
132—Eli Blackwell, Tracy, def. Carson Lee, Bella Vista, decision, 3-2.
Consolation third round
113—Anthony Nunes, Tracy, def. Robert Lopez, West, decision, 4-2.
152—Joshua Provins, Roseville, def. Octavio Torres, Tracy, fall, 4:18.
Consolation second round
113—Anthony Nunes, Tracy, def. Brendan Longren, River Valley, fall, 5:08.
113—Robert Lopez, West, def. Kristien Gonzalez, Tokay, decision.
120—Dylan Marlowe, Lincoln (Stockton), def. Alex Gougousis, Tracy, forfeit.
126—Joshua Pimentel, Enochs, def. Jonathon Uhl, Tracy, decision, 8-7.
138—Adam Lancaster, Gregori, def. Darrian Marieiro, Tracy, decision, 2-1.
145—William Lukens, Will C. Wood, def. Noah Deneau, Tracy, decision, 6-1.
152—Octavio Torres, Tracy, def. Dominic Barnett, Will C. Wood, decision, 3-3.
170—Logan Kuehl, Angelo Rodriguez, def. Nicholas Bronson, Tracy, fall, 0:04.
195—Lucas Cody, Bella Vista, def. Angel Martinez, Tracy, fall, 2:53.
Championship second round
113—Egberto Davalos, Turlock, def. Anthony Nunes, Tracy, major decision, 15-7.
113—Breyson Gonzalez, Roseville, def. Robert Lopez, West, decision.
132—Eli Blackwell, Tracy, def. Andrew Poses, Enochs, fall, 3:07.
138—Ernesto Escobar, Modesto, def. Darrian Marieiro, Tracy, technical fall, 21-6, 5:13.
145—Jonathon Stout, John H Pitman, def. Noah Deneau, Tracy, fall, 1:22.
152—Isaiah Ontiveros, John H Pitman, def. Octavio Torres, Tracy, fall, 1:52.
Consolation first round
106—Hero Runas, Angelo Rodriguez, def. Juan Rufino Diaz, Tracy, decision, 9-2.
120—Alex Gougousis, Tracy, def. Aaron Pannu, Inderkum, fall, 4:30.
126—Jonathon Uhl, Tracy, def. Lamarion Robinson, Armijo, fall, 4:51.
126—Edward Rodriguez, River Valley, def. Forrest Brandon, West, decision.
152—Dominic Bartlett, Wood, def. Kalani Morreira, West, fall.
170—Nicholas Bronson, Tracy, def. Daniel Romo, Lodi, fall, 4:56.
195—Angel Martinez, Tracy, def. Jimmy Green, Fairfield, fall, 0:24.
220—Elijah Deleon, Downey, def. Ethan Medieros, West, fall.
Championship first round
106—Alejandro Talamante, John H Pitman, def. Juan Rufino Diaz, Tracy, fall, 1:34.
113—Anthony Nunes, Tracy, def. Steven Brandt, Armijo, technical fall, 16-0, 4:32.
113—Robert Lopez, West, def. Elijay Rayrao, Rodriguez, decision.
120—Keola Abreu, Yuba City, def. Alex Gougousis, Tracy, major decision, 14-2.
126—William Giron, Turlock, def. Jonathon Uhl, Tracy, fall, 3:56.
126—Joshua Pimentel, Enochs, def. Forrest Brandon, West, decision.
132—Eli Blackwell, Tracy, def. Jose Salazar, River Valley, technical fall, 18-2, 3:06.
138—Darrian Marieiro, Tracy, def. Anthony Sparks, Yuba City, fall, 3:51.
145—Noah Deneau, Tracy, def. Aidan Chang, Roseville, fall, 3:25.
152—Octavio Torres, Tracy, def. Aaron Li, Bella Vista, decision, 13-6.
152—Angelo Acia, Woodcreek, def. Kalani Morreira, West, fall.
170—Joshua Quintana, Enochs, def. Nicholas Bronson, Tracy, fall, 4:17.
195—Garrison Carrillo, Vanden, def. Angel Martinez, Tracy, decision, 7-2.
220—Eric Hayward, Vacaville, def. Ethan Medieros, West, fall.
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 championships
Friday and Saturday, Oakdale High School
Top eight qualify for SJS Masters
Third place
162—Mason Salazar, Kimball, def. Joseph Trinidad, Buhach Colony, decision, 10-3.
Seventh place
222—Conner Burns, Kimball, def. Geno Saralle, Oakdale, forfeit.
Consolation semifinals
162—Mason Salazar, Kimball, def. Jordan Van Rys, Oakdale, fall, 4:50.
Semifinals
162—Jake Lewallen, Ponderosa, def. Mason Salazar, Kimball, decision, 10-7.
Consolation third round
222—Clint Ward, Golden Valley, def. Conner Burns, Kimball, fall, 4:54.
Consolation second round
115—Favian Alba, El Capitan, def. Guver Sidhu, Kimball, fall, 2:11.
128—Rimmel Hudson, Rio Linda, def. Luke Ninh, Kimball, fall, 1:32.
134—Jacob Wenham, Ponderosa, def. Fazal Mohammad, Kimball, fall, 2:50.
154—Weston Ward, Vista Del Lago, def. Jaiden Pelech, Kimball, fall, 0:15.
172—Branson Rusell , El Camino, def. Ricky Hernandez, Kimball, fall, 1:59.
222—Conner Burns, Kimball, def. Richard Lovell, Nevada Union, fall, 2:29.
Quarterfinals
162—Mason Salazar, Kimball, def. Kurtis Axsom, Merced, fall, 0:56.
222—Natanael Lezama, Central Valley, def. Conner Burns, Kimball, fall, 1:05.
Consolation first round
115—Guver Sidhu, Kimball, def. Jonathon Griffith, Placer, fall, 1:15.
134—Fazal Mohammad, Kimball, def. Damion Castillo, Del Campo, fall, 0:00.
140—Gabriel Burns, Lincoln, def. Eddress Shir, Kimball, fall, 0:00.
147—Mehki Clay, Del Campo, def. Mir Tajalavoldin, Kimball, decision, 4-0.
154—Jaiden Pelech, Kimball, def. Max Clements, Capital Christian, fall, 3:58.
287—Rigoberto Sanchez, El Capitan, def. Jorge Quintero, Kimball, fall, 1:22.
Championship first round
115—Jacob Fuentas, Capital Christian, def. Guver Sidhu, Kimball, decision, 5-2.
128—Joey Gonzalez, Atwater, def. Luke Ninh, Kimball, major decision, 8-0.
134—Juan Martinez, El Capitan, def. Fazal Mohammad, Kimball, fall, 4:26.
140—Marcus Mayoral, El Capitan, def. Eddress Shir, Kimball, fall, 0:00.
147—Cameron Gott, Ponderosa, def. Mir Tajalavoldin, Kimball, decision, 4-0.
154—Kyle Hendrix, Central Valley, def. Jaiden Pelech, Kimball, decision, 8-2.
162—Mason Salazar, Kimball, def. Aidan Alvarez, Placer, fall, 1:23.
172—Jake Griffiths, Ponderosa, def. Ricky Hernandez, Kimball, decision, 4-0.
222—Conner Burns, Kimball, def. Cathan Sharp, East Union, fall, 1:41.
287—Aristeo Prado, Golden Valley, def. Jorge Quintero, Kimball, fall, 1:08.
