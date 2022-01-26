The Tracy and West wrestling teams finished their Tri-City Athletic League dual meet season with a match at Tracy High on Tuesday, with the Tracy Bulldogs beating the West Wolf Pack 42-36.
Eight of the 14 matches were forfeits, and of the six that were contested on the mat Tracy won five. Tracy also won two matches by forfeit, while West won five by forfeit. One match was a double forfeit. Small teams this year meant that both West and Tracy would forfeit multiple individual matches in each TCAL dual match, so Tracy went 4-1 in TCAL duals while West went 5-0.
On Tuesday, Tracy sophomore Spencer Lanning defeated West’s Eian Adlawan in the 160-pound class, winning on a first-period pin (0:50). Tracy junior Kiet Lau (170) defeated Xavier Rocha on a first-period pin (1:10), Tracy sophomore Maximiliano Cornejo (138) defeated Xavier Soria on a third-period pin (4:52), and Tracy senior Anthony Nunes (145) beat David Torres on a second-period pin (2:35). In the final match of the night junior Darrian Marieiro (152) defeated Luke Chan on a second-period pin (3:38) in a match that included several reversals for both wrestlers and ultimately decided the outcome of the team match.
West’s win was senior Kyler Hickman’s second period pin (2:30) in the 220-pound class.
Neither team had full girls or junior varsity squads, so some of those wrestlers competed in exhibition matches, with no team scores recorded.
Tracy’s William Metge (106) beat West’s Emilio Rodriguez on a first-period pin (1:31), West’s Micah Viloria (126) over Jaicob Isip (Tracy) (Fall 3:08), Tracy’s Steven Lanning (138) defeated West’s Cesar Gutierrez on a second-period pin (4:00), Tracy’s Thomas Metge (145) defeated West’s Caleb Cosme on a first-period pin (0:24), Tracy’s Jason Kim (145) beat West’s Caleb Cosme on a 16-1 technical fall and West’s Kalila Shrive (160) beat Tracy’s Spencer Lanning on a first-period pin (1:16).
San Ramon Valley Invitational
Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes won the gold medal in his weight class at the San Ramon Valley Invitational tournament, held Saturday at San Ramon Valley High in Danville.
Nunes, wrestling in the 138-pound class, went 5-0 for the tournament, winning his first four matches by first-period pins, and defeateding Christopher Acuna of Benicia High on a 6-2 decision in the final.
Nunes was one of nine Tracy varsity boys wrestling at the event. Also medaling was freshman William Metge (106), taking third place in his class. He won three matches by pin, another on a 12-6 decision and lost one by pin. The third-place match was declared no contest.
Sophomore Darren Marieiro (152) took four place, going 2-2 for the day with two wins by pin, a loss by pin and a loss on a 14-4 major decision in the final. Tracy wrestlers also included sophomore Jason Kim (145), going 2-2 for the day, and Stephen Lanning (138), going 1-2. Four more Tracy wrestlers went 0-2.
Tracy had four girls competing at the event. Senior Alysse Leanos (126) went 3-1 and took third place in her class with three wins by pin and lost one on a 12-0 major decision, and senior Virginia Metge (121) went 3-1 for third place and won three matches by pin and lost one by pin. Jaida Castrejon went 1-2 for the tournament.
St. Mary’s 50, Tracy 18
The Tracy wrestling team took a 50-18 loss to St. Mary’s High on Monday at Tracy High.
Winning wrestlers for Tracy included senior Anthony Nunes (145) with a second-period pin (2:18) over Jahrael Gardiano, and junior Darrian Marrieiro (152) beat Victor Zamora on a first-period pin (0:54). Tracy also won one match by forfeit.
St. Mary’s won three matches by pin, one on a technical fall and one by decision, and also won four matches by forfeit. Two matches were double forfeits.
Tokay 45, Tracy 36
Tracy’s wresters took 45-36 loss to Tokay High on Monday at Tracy High as the Bulldogs won more matches on the mat than Tokay, but Tokay won enough matches by forfeit to win the team match.
Tracy won four matches by pin, including senior Anthony Nunes (145) over Alexander Swastegui (2:27), junior Darrian Marieiro (152) over Nathan Ferroni (0:42), sophomore Spencer Lanning (160) over Shane Sanchez (1:39) and junior Jonathan Lau (220) over Juan Ordinola (5:47). Tracy also won two matches by forfeit. Tokay won one match by decision and seven by forfeit.
Tracy won the junior varsity match 18-6, winning three matches by forfeit while Tokay won a match with a first-period pin.
