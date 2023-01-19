West duo win first at Mat Classic

West High wrestlers -- junior Micah Viloria (left) and senior Robert Lopez (right) -- both won first place in their respective weight divisions at the 22nd Annual Mat Classic, hosted at Granada High in Livermore last Saturday, Jan. 14. 

 Courtesy of Sonya Lopez

West High boys’ wrestling duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria continued their fine seasons with two first-place finishes in their respective weight classes at the 22nd Annual Mat Classic – hosted at Granada High in Livermore on Saturday.

Viloria – competing in the 123-pound weight division – received a bye in each of the first two rounds before getting to work and taking out Las Lomas’ Mateo Saint Valdez via fall in round three.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.