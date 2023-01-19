West High boys’ wrestling duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria continued their fine seasons with two first-place finishes in their respective weight classes at the 22nd Annual Mat Classic – hosted at Granada High in Livermore on Saturday.
Viloria – competing in the 123-pound weight division – received a bye in each of the first two rounds before getting to work and taking out Las Lomas’ Mateo Saint Valdez via fall in round three.
In the semi-final and final, Viloria was made to work from start to finish for his gold and the Wolf Pack standout obliged.
Viloria took care of business in the semifinals by defeating Joey Hannon of Freedom through a major decision 13-2. In the first-place match, the junior left no doubts by overcoming Sutter’s Hunter Ludwig via 5-1 decision to take home another piece of hardware.
Lopez continued his dominant campaign in the 135-pound weight class as he breezed through his competition which started at the second round stage.
After receiving a bye in the first, Lopez went on to face a familiar foe in Tracy High’s William Metge in the second. The Wolf Pack senior got his tournament off to a good start with a technical fall victory to move on in the bracket.
In the third round, Lopez won another decision, this time majority, against Las Lomas’ John Paul Schmilinsky by a 14-2 margin. This prepared Lopez for what was to come as he won another major decision in the semi-finals against Freedom’s Zach Savage, 15-6.
Lopez then took his record on the season to 34-1 with a dominant gold medal contest performance against Levi Waller of Heritage. The Wolf Pack leader added to his already handsome collection of gold this winter with a fall victory over Waller.
