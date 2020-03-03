West High freshman Kalila Shrive finished as an eighth-place medalist in her first trip to the California Interscholastic Federation state wrestling championships, Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Arena in Bakersfield.
Shrive, who won the Sac-Joaquin Section title in her weight class the previous week, went 3-3 in the girls 160-pound bracket. She started with two consecutive wins, a 6-0 decision over Dallia Rua of Soledad High and a second-period pin (4:00) against Maya Blackman of Fresno High. Then she lost by pin in the first period (1:19) of her quarterfinal match against Ariana Pereira of Newark Memorial High, the eventual 160-pound gold medalist.
Shrive advanced to the medal rounds because of a forfeit. She lost to Clarissa Alvarez of Orange Cove High on a third-period pin (4:10) and then to Cynthia Esquivel of Walnut High on a 5-1 decision in the seventh-place match.
Tracy High senior Eli Blackwell went 2-2 in the boys tournament. He won his first match in the 132-pound bracket on an 11-3 major decision over Ryan Badgett of Rancho Bernardo High. Blackwell then lost to Hunter Leake of Buchanan High on a 9-3 decision. Leake went on to take second place in the bracket. Blackwell then won on a 2-1 decision in the ultimate tie-breaker round against Christian Antonio of Evergreen Valley and lost on a 10-1 major decision to Collin Hayes of Northview High, who went on to take seventh place.
Mountain House High senior Ramona Jimenez went 1-2 in the girls 160-pound bracket. She opened with a win on an 11-2 major decision over Alex Quintero of Aptos High, and then lost on a 3-0 decision to Miranda Koppi of Corona High, the eventual fifth-place medalist. She also lost on a 3-0 decision to Lea Mauhar of Carter High.
Kimball High sophomore Sophia Stagnaro went 1-2 in the girls tournament. After losing her first match to Melissa Lee of Fremont High, the eventual fourth-place medalist, on a first-period pin (0:31), Stagnaro won her second match on a 5-4 decision over Alexis Villadelgado of Granada Hills. She was eliminated by pin in the first period of her match against Jayden Von Moos of Paloma Valley (1:27).
