West High duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria did the Wolf Pack and the local area proud, securing high place finishes at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State wrestling championships in Bakersfield over the weekend.
Highly decorated at the high school level, Lopez rounded off his final tournament as a member of the Wolf Pack with a 12th place finish amongst California’s elite in the 132 pounds weight class.
Lopez got to work in Round 2 after receiving a bye to open his tournament journey. He kicked things off with a second round fall win over Loscar Riestra of Corona Del Mar before unfortunately falling at the hands of Gilroy’s Daniel Zepeda via fall in the next round.
However, with no time to dwell, Lopez shook off the loss and turned around to put together some outstanding performance in the consolation – or ‘blood’ – side of the bracket.
Lopez won his first fight – second of the tournament – against Vincente Rodarte of Benicia through a second round fall. He then defeated Emilio Medina of Camarillo via 8-3 decision before being forced to bow against the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state – Alias Raby of West Valley – through a close 6-4 decision on Day 3 to cap off the weekend.
Viloria competed at the 120 pounds weight category and secured a 16th place finish after also going 3-2 on the weekend. Viloria was in action from the beginning, defeating Tobias Lombera of Frontier in the first round via fall.
The third year wrestler then picked up right where he left off in round two, taking down Isaiah Vaughan of Durham via first round fall. Two bouts, two first round finishes.
Round three threw the first real challenge Viloria’s way in the shape of Nikade Zinkin of Clovis. And after a well contested match, Viloria suffered defeat through a 12-2 Major Decision.
Moving into the consolation side of the bracket, Viloria turned around and beat Mateo Ochoa of Martin Luther King High via 8-0 Major Decision before losing to Tommy Holguin of Sobrato via 8-3 Decision in his final match of the tournament.
