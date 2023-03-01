West High duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria did the Wolf Pack and the local area proud, securing high place finishes at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State wrestling championships in Bakersfield over the weekend.

Highly decorated at the high school level, Lopez rounded off his final tournament as a member of the Wolf Pack with a 12th place finish amongst California’s elite in the 132 pounds weight class.

