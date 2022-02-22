West High junior Kalila Shrive had her sights set on the Sac-Joaquin Section championship and a repeat trip to the state tournament well before her final match in the SJS Masters tournament on Saturday at Stockton Arena.
She had already faced her opponent, Najeh Russo of Buchach Colony High, in the championship match of the SJS Southern Girls Tournament the previous weekend, winning on an injury default.
On Saturday they faced off again, and by the third period Shrive was clearly in control of her opponent, having scored points on two takedowns and two near-falls, and with another takedown early in the third period she was set to win the match on a major decision. She then executed the pin 5 minutes, 23 seconds into the match for the victory and the gold medal for the girls 160-pound class.
“I’ve got to give thanks to my coach, because we’ve been doing morning runs for the past 2 months, so that definitely helped, and also gives me more confidence,” she said. “I really wanted to win.”
Shrive went 4-0 for the day, including a first-period pin (1:10), a second-period pin (3:52), a 5-0 decision in the semifinal, and a third-period pin in the championship match.
It’s her second SJS Masters gold medal, having won it in 2020, her freshman year, with no section tournament last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Now she prepares for her second trip to the California Interscholastic Federation state tournament, which will be this weekend in Bakersfield. She placed eighth at state in 2020, but this year she’s ranked at the top of the girls 160-pound class on calgrappler.com, so experience at the state tournament and all that she’s accomplished this year have prepared her.
“The nerves are huge, but since it is my second year I’ve learned how to control them better. I’m really excited and I just want to see how I do,” she said.
Shrive was one of six local medalists at the SJS Masters tournament, five of them from West High. Four from West, including Shrive, finished in the top six in their brackets and will advance to state.
West junior Robert Lopez went 4-1 to place second in the boys 126-pound class. He won on a pin, a 6-2 decision, a 12-2 major decision and a 10-6 decision in the semifinals before losing to Michael Torres of Oakdale on a first-period pin (0:09) in the championship match.
He said that every opponent he faces at this level will make him a better wrestler.
“Just being able to keep up a pace is what’s been helping me, being able to go into the third (period) and feel good, having good cardio,” he said. “The matches I won, I still did some things wrong. I’m looking forward to going state and I’ll see these kids again.”
He added that qualifying for state has been his goal for the season, so now he has to consider that his potential is much greater than what he considered at the start of the season.
“Placing second at this tournament my goal has risen a little bit more. I’ll do my best at state. If I can get second at this tournament my expectations are higher at that tournament.”
West junior Isabel Garcia-Lule went 3-2 and placed fourth in the girls 101-pound class, including a second period pin (3:50) and a first-period pin (1:08) to get her to the semifinals, where she lost to eventual champion Jazmine Turner of Grace Davis High on a second-period pin (2:31). She won another on a 4-2 decision and lost the third-place match on a third-period pin (4:52). Garcia-Lule had a slight advantage going into the third period, having scored on a reversal, but her opponent, Karissa McDaniel of Armijo High, started the period with the advantage and executed the pin.
“I’m proud of how I wrestled today,” Garcia-Lule said. “I’ve got to get back at it next week. I’ll make up for it.”
She added that her first year as a wrestler has been an experience in reaching for and realizing her potential.
“First year wrestling, first time making it to state. It’s insane, you know. Especially knowing that I’m going with the best people on my team. It’s an amazing team, so I’m very excited,” she said.
“I’ve learned that I have more potential than what I thought. I never thought I would make it this far. I’ve always doubted myself. Seeing all my other teammates I think, they wrestle so good, I can’t compare to them. Then I look back on my matches where I see how far I made it against other girls and I see that I’m a pretty tough person.”
West sophomore Micah Viloria went 5-2 and placed fifth in the boys 113-pound class. He won his first match by pin and won again on a 5-0 decision before losing on a 15-2 major decision to Vacaville senior Tyler Riley, who would go on to win the bracket. Viloria then won two more by pin (2:44, 3:25) before he lost 7-5 in a sudden victory overtime round. He then defeated Aiden Wilder of Grace Davis High, pinning him in 46 seconds, in the fifth-place match.
Viloria said that matching up against the best wrestlers in the section gives him confidence to do well at state.
“I had a big win my second match, being a top contender, a state ranked guy, just knowing that I’ve already wrestled the hardest,” he said, referring his 5-0 win over Tanner Stone of Oakmont.
“I’ve been saying I want to make it to state as my main goal and I did it. I achieved it. Now I just let things fly, keep wrestling, keeping being on point. Don’t stop.”
“I think if I keep on wrestling how I’ve been wrestling I can make it far at state.”
Tracy High will be represented at the state tournament by senior Alysse Leanos, the only medalist from her team. She placed sixth in the girls 126-pound bracket. She lost her first match on a third-period pin (4:36) to Gianna Dibenedetto of Bella Vista High, the eventual champion. She then won three consecutive matches by pin (2:45, 2:00, 1:52) before she lost by pin (1:38), and she lost the fifth-place match on a first-period pin (0:39).
West junior Remus Kubik went 2-3 and placed eighth in the girls 150-pound bracket.
In all, 21 wrestlers from four local schools competed at the Masters tournament. Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes (boys 138) went 2-2 and finished one match shy of the medal rounds.
Tracy junior Darrian Marieiro (boys 152) went 1-2, and Tracy High wrestlers to go 0-2 were sophomore Anthony Kim (boys 145), senior Virginia Metge (girls 116) and freshman Hannah Silvernagel (girls 121).
From West High, senior Limberg Flores (boys 285) and freshman Gruneet Sanghera (girls 143) both went 1-2, and freshman Emilio Rodriguez (boys 106) and senior Jaron Chavarria (boys 195) went 0-2.
For the Mountain House girls team, senior Kalaynah Gooden (131) and sophomore Danica Sauseda (137) went both went 1-2, finishing just shy of the medal rounds, and juniors Meiko Lee (126) and Veronika Emerson (121) both went 0-2.
For Kimball High, junior Ricardo Hernandez (boys 170) went 1-2, and senior Lexi Reese (girls 111) went 0-2.
